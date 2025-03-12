Former Bucks Player, Part-Owner Junior Bridgeman Dies At 71

Former NBA player and billionaire businessman Junior Bridgeman has passed away at the age of 71 after suffering a medical emergency at a public event in Louisville on Tuesday.

Junior Bridgeman Suffered A Medical Emergency While Doing An Interview For The Lincoln Heritage Council, Scouting America

Bridgeman was participating in an interview at a benefit luncheon for the Lincoln Heritage Council, Scouting America at the Galt House Hotel when it occurred, according to WLKY.

While he was talking with a WLKY anchor, Bridgeman said he thought he was having a heart attack. When emergency medical services arrived, he was taken away in an ambulance.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Milwaukee Bucks minority owner, NBA Africa investor and former NBA player Junior Bridgeman. pic.twitter.com/BvPjODKah8 — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2025



As a 6-foot-5 guard/forward, Bridgeman was selected eighth overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1975 NBA draft out of the University of Louisville. However, he was part of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar blockbuster trade a couple of weeks later.

On June 16, 1975, the Lakers traded Bridgeman, Dave Meyers, Elmore Smith, and Brian Winters to the Milwaukee Bucks for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Walt Wesley.

Milwaukee Bucks Released A Statement

The Bucks issued the following statement:

“The Milwaukee Bucks are shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Bucks legend and owner Junior Bridgeman. Junior’s retired No. 2 jersey hangs in Fiserv Forum, serving as a constant remembrance of his outstanding play on the court and his impact on the Bucks’ success.”

We are shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Bucks legend and owner Junior Bridgeman. We send our deepest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/XakoTcDeF5 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 11, 2025



“His hard work and perseverance led him to become one of the nation’s top business leaders and, last September, Junior’s professional life came full circle when he returned to the Bucks family as an owner. His memory will always be an inspiration to the Bucks organization,” the NBA team added.

“We are heartbroken by Junior’s passing, and we send our deepest condolences to his wife, Doris, his children, Eden, Justin, and Ryan, his entire family and all those close to him.”

Junior Bridgeman Played 12 Years In The NBA

Bridgeman played 10 seasons with the Bucks from 1975-84 and 1986-87, averaged double figures in scoring for eight consecutive seasons, and helped the team reach the playoffs eight times.

Furthermore, Bridgeman also spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers from 1984-86. He returned to Milwaukee for the 1986-87 season where he concluded his 12-year career.

Shaq reflects on the passing of his friend, @Bucks legend and owner Junior Bridgeman ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YiDzQhqR4R — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 11, 2025



In 849 career NBA regular-season games (52 starts), Bridgeman averaged 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 25 minutes per contest. He also shot 47.5% from the field and 84.6% at the free throw line.

Per Basketball Reference, Bridgeman retired having played 711 games for the Bucks franchise. That was the all-time record until Giannis Antetokounmpo surpassed it in 2023.

Bridgeman’s No. 2 jersey was retired by the Bucks in 1988.

Bridgeman Bought A 10% Ownership Stake In The Bucks

In September, Junior Bridgeman bought a 10% ownership stake in the Bucks. He reportedly received a preferred limited partner discount of 15%, or a $3.4 billion valuation, to buy a portion of the team.

Bridgeman went from making less than $300,000 a season in the NBA to becoming a billionaire and minority owner of the Bucks.

“So, when this opportunity presented itself, it just seemed like a natural thing for me to get a chance to be part not just in the heart but physically of the organization going forward,” he said then.

According to a recent profile by ESPN’s Baxter Holmes, the East Chicago native has a net worth of nearly $600 million. His business deals included Heartland Coca-Cola, Wendy’s and Chili’s restaurants, along with Ebony and Jet magazines.

In 2016, Forbes ranked Bridgeman the fourth-wealthiest retired athlete in the world, with an estimated income of $32 million. He was behind only Michael Jordan, David Beckham, and Arnold Palmer.