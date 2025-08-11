From Europe to the NBA

Former Boston Celtics forward Daniel Theis recently offered insight into why many EuroLeague stars struggle in the NBA. Theis, now playing for AS Monaco in the EuroLeague, spoke on Euro Insiders about the differences between the two leagues.

“They’re so established in the EuroLeague and usually the MVPs win the EuroLeague,” Theis said. “Then, coming to the NBA. It’s a different basketball.”

Theis, a 4-time MVP and 3-time champion in Germany’s Bundesliga, made a smooth transition to the NBA. He spent eight productive seasons in the league, using his defensive skills and team-first mentality to stay valuable.

A Recent Example: Sasha Vezenkov

Theis pointed to Sasha Vezenkov as a case study. Vezenkov was the 2022-23 EuroLeague MVP with Olympiacos, averaging 17.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and shooting 66% from the field. In Greece, he often initiated offense from the mid-post and handled the ball freely.

That role shifted dramatically when he joined the Sacramento Kings. “[The Kings] used him as a stay-in-the-corner shooter,” Theis explained. “He didn’t even come to the ball. Stuff like that is very hard to adjust to.”

In Sacramento, Vezenkov’s touches decreased, and he became primarily a spot-up three-point threat. The change illustrates how NBA systems can limit a player’s skill set if it doesn’t align with team needs.

Why Theis Adapted Better

Theis noted that his own game wasn’t dependent on heavy offensive involvement. “I never was a player who needed the ball much to impact the game,” he said. Instead, he focused on setting strong screens, rebounding, and anchoring the defense—roles that translate more directly between leagues.

By embracing these responsibilities, Theis carved out a place in the NBA despite differences in style and pace. His approach highlights the importance of adaptability for international players.

Looking Ahead

At 33, Theis hasn’t closed the door on an NBA return. If that happens, his commitment to defense, rebounding, and team play would remain central to his game. For now, he continues to excel in Europe, bringing valuable perspective to the ongoing conversation about EuroLeague-to-NBA transitions.