The Philadelphia 76ers enter the 2025–26 NBA season under intense scrutiny. Despite holding a top-five draft pick, expectations remain sky-high for a roster built around Joel Embiid and Paul George. Three-time NBA champion Danny Green believes no team faces more pressure than Philadelphia.

“They’ve been talking about blowing it up each year,” Green said. “What do we do with Joel Embiid? If they don’t win this year, it’s going to be a lot of smoke in the city, and they’re going to have to make a lot of changes, and it’s going to probably start with Joel.”

A Star Without a Deep Playoff Run

Since debuting in 2016, Embiid has been the Sixers’ franchise cornerstone and the 2023 MVP. Individually, he’s delivered elite production, but team success has consistently fallen short. The Sixers have yet to reach the conference finals during his tenure.

Last season marked perhaps the most disappointing campaign of the Embiid era. Injuries limited him to just 19 games, and the team collapsed to the third-overall pick in the draft. For a franchise once viewed as a top contender in the East, the fall was steep.

Philadelphia’s struggles weren’t entirely self-inflicted. The roster was hit by multiple injuries, including Embiid and George—both players with lengthy medical histories. Still, Green believes that another disappointing season could push the organization toward major changes.

The “Untradable” Myth

Green stopped short of predicting an Embiid trade but acknowledged that it’s possible if results don’t improve. “There’s no such thing,” he said when asked about untradable contracts. “Everything can be traded. I’m willing to bet there are a lot of teams out there in the lower tier, the bottom tier, and mid-tier that would want Joe out to sell tickets and try to put themselves in playoff contention.”

A Critical Year Ahead

The Sixers have invested hundreds of millions into Embiid and have long envisioned him retiring in Philadelphia. But with another lost season, that dream could fade. As Green put it, “They have the most pressure to win. My list is my list.”

For Embiid and the Sixers, the message is clear: it’s championship or change in 2025–26.