Former ESPN analyst Bob Myers is leaving to become the President of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment

Ahead of the 2023-24 season, Bob Myers signed with ESPN as a studio analyst. He was previously the general manager of the Golden State Warriors for 12 seasons.

Myers helped build the golden age of Warriors basketball. Under his leadership, the team won four NBA championships. When his contract expired, Myers joined ESPN. He was with one of the largest media companies in all of sports for two seasons. Recently, league insiders announced that Myers is taking on a new adventure as he leaves ESPN. Bob Myers was named the president of sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment named Bob Myers as its new president

Former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers is leaving his role as an ESPN basketball analyst to become president of sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, giving him the ability to work across many of the world’s top leagues. Myers now will work in a… pic.twitter.com/IUiqTWKSQe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2025



Former Warriors general manager and ESPN analyst Bob Myers is one of the most well-respected figures in the industry. He has a firm grasp on sports and what it takes to build a contending roster. Not just in basketball. Ahead of the 2024 season, Myers worked with Commanders owner Josh Harris to find a new head coach and GM for the team. During the 2024 season, Washington finished 12-5 and made a run to the conference championship game.

Bob Myers was influential in that quick turnaround for the Commanders. On Thursday, October 16, league insiders announced that Bob Myers is parting ways with ESPN as an analyst. Instead, he has been named the president of sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. Now, Myers can work with multiple teams that the company has under its portfolio.

Bob Myers is now the president of HSBE Sports, which runs the 76ers. Guessing that’s not good for Daryl Morey’s job security pic.twitter.com/rYOe89CB76 — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) October 17, 2025

Their largest are the Philadelphia 76ers in basketball, the New Jersey Devils in hockey, and Crystal Palace F.C. in the English Premier League. According to reports, Bob Myers will stay in California. However, he will regularly travel to “HBSE/Commanders properties and events.” Additionally, Myers is set to work with ownership and senior leadership of the HBSE teams.

Bob Myers started his career in sports as an agent. He was in that role for 12 years before he transitioned into a front office role. Myers was hired by the Warriors as general manager ahead of the 2011-12 season. He spent 12 seasons with the Warriors and oversaw four championship rosters. Bob Myers helped build Golden State into one of the top dynasties all time. Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment hopes to take its portfolio to the next level with Bob Myers’ previous experience and leadership.