Former FAU big man Vlad Goldin signed a two-way contract with the Miami Heat

Following round two on Thursday night, the 2025 NBA draft has concluded. A total of 59 players were drafted this year. The Knicks forfeited their second-round pick due to a tampering violation in 2022. Otherwise, the number would have been 60.

Each year, players wait to hear their name called, but some never do. That doesn’t mean their path to the NBA is over; it might just take more effort than most. After going undrafted in 2025, former FAU and Michigan center Vlad Goldin signed a two-way contract with the Heat. Goldin is lucky to be signed by a team like Miami. They have a rich history of developing undrafted players.

Can Vlad Goldin work his way onto the Heat’s full-time roster in 2025-26?

Michigan 7-footer Vlad Goldin has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2025



To start his collegiate career in 2020-21, Vlad Goldin was with Texas Tech. As a member of the Red Raiders, Goldin played in just 10 games and averaged 4.7 minutes per contest. Following that season, he hit the transfer portal and landed at Florida Atlantic University. His head coach for three seasons was Dusty May. Goldin took strides in his development as a member of the Owls.

In 2023-24, FAU made a surprise run to the Final Four. Vlad Goldin was one of the key players on that team. With that success, FAU saw, head coach Dusty May was offered the head coaching job at Michigan. He only took one player with him from FAU, that was big man Vlad Goldin. With the Wolverines in 2024-25. Goldin averaged a career-high 16.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

Additionally, Goldin started shooting from beyond the arc for the first time in his career last season. He went 11-33 from beyond the arc for a respectable .333%. Vlad Goldin was named first-team All-Big Ten for his dominant 2024-25 campaign. After going undrafted, Goldin has signed a two-way deal with the Miami Heat. It’s a perfect landing spot for the 24-year-old center.

The Heat has a rich history of developing undrafted players. Examples include Max Strus, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent, and Haywood Highsmith. Michigan’s Vlad Goldin hopes to be the next undrafted star out of Miami. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony noted that Goldin has the size and frame to compete with other NBA bigs from day one. Vlad Goldin could become the backup center in Miami if he can hold his own next season.