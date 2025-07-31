Former Hawks Owner Tom Cousins Dies At 93

Tom Cousins, the longtime real estate developer, philanthropist, and NBA owner responsible for bringing the Hawks from St. Louis to Atlanta, has passed away at the age of 93.

Atlanta Hawks Called Tom Cousins A Transformative Leader

The following statement was released on behalf of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena:

“The Atlanta Hawks extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Tom Cousins, a visionary builder of communities, unmatched philanthropist, and a former Hawks owner who had an enduring impact on the city’s sports landscape and the geographic footprint that now makes up our thriving Downtown Atlanta region. Developed by Cousins, the original home of the Hawks – the Omni Coliseum – shaped fans, memories and downtown for a quarter of a century.

“Mr. Cousins, along with former Georgia Governor Carl Sanders, purchased and moved the Hawks from St. Louis to Atlanta in 1968, affirming Atlanta as a major metropolitan sports city and hub for the southeast. He was also a transformative leader in the community, whose many projects included the revitalization of Atlanta’s East Lake neighborhood. We are grateful for his legacy and the countless lives he impacted.”

Egbert L.J. Perry, CEO and chairman of The Integral Group, a real estate developer, said Cousins “was one of the most influential real estate developers of his generation.”

“His contributions to Atlanta’s growth are widely known, but his legacy also reflects a willingness to embrace new ideas and use his platform to advance them,” Perry said.

Cousins Brought NHL To Atlanta, Purchased East Lake Golf Club

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens added that Cousins’ values helped shape modern Atlanta.

“A man of deep faith who loved his family, his legacy will live on as a guidepost for what leadership can and should be in Atlanta,” he said.

Cousins also brought the NHL to Atlanta when the Atlanta Flames became the league’s first Deep South-based team in 1972. He reportedly sold them in 1980 for approximately $16 million to a consortium from Calgary.

In addition, Cousins purchased the original Atlanta Chiefs soccer club of the North American Soccer League (NASL) from the Braves in 1973. They were then renamed the Atlanta Apollos.

In 1993, Cousins was the recipient of the Bill Hartman Award, which is given to a former University of Georgia student-athlete who has demonstrated excellence in their profession.

Two years later, Cousins purchased East Lake Golf Club and restored it to its former glory. He also helped to establish East Lake as the permanent home of the PGA TOUR Championship.

On March 8, 2010, Cousins was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2010 Atlanta Sports Awards for his role in bringing sports teams to Atlanta.