Once named the NBA’s Executive of the Year, now he’s passed away to a better life. Frank Layden, well known as the witty tactician who first took the Jazz to their first-ever playoff run, has died at the age of 93, as it was announced by the basketball franchise last week.

Famous for his humor and sideline antics, he coached the Utah club for seven-long seasons (from 1981 to 1989), and earned 277 victories in the process, which are the third most by any coach in the organization’s history. He also is the only one that has ever earned the NBA Coach of the Year working for the Jazz.

“Frank Layden made a lasting impact on the Jazz, the state of Utah, and the NBA,” the club expressed their condolences in a statement. “There will never be another like him. Our thoughts go out to his family as we join in mourning his loss and celebrating his life. Rest easy, Coach.”

Layden, who was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1932, started his coaching career in high school before working for his college alma mater, Niagara University. He finally made the jump to the NBA in 1976 under Hubie Brown, who gave him a chance with the Atlanta Hawks and then followed in New Orleans.

When Tom Nissakle was fired midway through the 1981-82 campaign, Frank was given his first opportunity as head coach, and led the Utah team to their first postseason appearance during his second year. Seven seasons later, he stepped away and gave his sport to Jerry Sloan.

Even though he stepped away from the sidelines, he remained with the Jazz as the organization’s president and general manager, and eventually was part of the staff who chose future Hall of Famers Karl Malone and John Stockton. He eventually earned the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

“It’s hard to imagine the story of the Utah Jazz without the presence of Frank Layden”, shared Utah owners Ryan and Ashley Smith. “He was an amazing person who meant so much to this organization and to our fans. His love of the sport was felt around the NBA, and he set the franchise on a course for success, helping to build an enduring legacy for the state of Utah.”