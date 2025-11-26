Former NBA champion Rick Fox has stepped into a new arena. The three-time Lakers forward announced that he will run for a legislative seat in the Bahamas in next year’s general election. He shared the news Monday on Facebook and spoke directly to voters about the country’s current challenges.

“You’ve shared that you want more transparency, a modern economy that prioritizes affordability and security, and a country where opportunity is our reality, not just a promise,” Fox wrote. The message set the tone for a campaign that arrives during a tense period for the archipelago.

Campaign Arrives During a Critical Moment

The Bahamas is dealing with several urgent issues. Corruption cases have raised concerns across the nation. The government also faces pressure from a rising number of people entering the islands illegally. On top of that, the country continues to recover from Hurricane Dorian. The storm, a Category 5 system, hit in September 2019 and remains one of the most destructive disasters in Bahamian history.

Fox’s campaign enters that landscape with a promise of accountability and economic focus. His platform aims at stability, growth, and public trust.