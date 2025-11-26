NBA
Former NBA Champion Rick Fox Launches Political Bid in Bahamas
Updated17 minutes ago on November 25, 2025
Former NBA champion Rick Fox has stepped into a new arena. The three-time Lakers forward announced that he will run for a legislative seat in the Bahamas in next year’s general election. He shared the news Monday on Facebook and spoke directly to voters about the country’s current challenges.
“You’ve shared that you want more transparency, a modern economy that prioritizes affordability and security, and a country where opportunity is our reality, not just a promise,” Fox wrote. The message set the tone for a campaign that arrives during a tense period for the archipelago.
Campaign Arrives During a Critical Moment
The Bahamas is dealing with several urgent issues. Corruption cases have raised concerns across the nation. The government also faces pressure from a rising number of people entering the islands illegally. On top of that, the country continues to recover from Hurricane Dorian. The storm, a Category 5 system, hit in September 2019 and remains one of the most destructive disasters in Bahamian history.
Fox’s campaign enters that landscape with a promise of accountability and economic focus. His platform aims at stability, growth, and public trust.
A Career Beyond the NBA
Fox is best known for his seven seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. He helped the team win three straight NBA titles from 2000 to 2002. Before that, he spent six seasons with the Boston Celtics. Boston drafted him with the 24th pick in the first round of the 1991 NBA Draft.
His career after basketball has been versatile. In 2015, he co-founded Echo Fox, an esports organization that later purchased a franchise spot in the North America League of Legends Championship Series. The LCS is one of the most high-profile esports leagues in the world. Fox has since left the organization but remains a recognizable figure in the gaming community.
Deep Ties to the Bahamas
Fox was born in Toronto to a Canadian mother and a Bahamian father. He grew up in the Bahamas and has often spoken about his connection to the country. His political run now brings him back to a place that shaped his early life.
His message to voters signals a clear goal. Fox wants a more secure and affordable nation, and he believes the Bahamas is ready for major change.