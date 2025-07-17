Former NBA First-Round Pick Nassir Little Signs With Chiba Jets

NBA veteran forward Nassir Little is exiting the league to play overseas for the first time, having signed a one-year contract with the Chiba Jets, the team announced Wednesday.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to help the Chiba Jets win a championship!” Little said in a statement relayed from the club. “I know some of the players on the team and I’ve been to Japan for vacation, so I really look forward to this experience.

“I’ve heard Chiba is a great club with a great new arena and great fans. I look forward to meeting everyone and I’m excited to have a great season!”

Nassir Little Has Played Five Years In The NBA

Little, the No. 25 overall pick of the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2019 NBA draft out of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, has played five years in the league.

The 6-foot-5 wing spent four seasons in Portland and the 2023-24 campaign with the Suns. He signed with the Miami Heat last September but was waived nearly a month later.

The 25-year-old also played for the G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce.

In 237 career NBA regular-season games (36 starts), Little has averaged 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 15.8 minutes per contest while shooting 45.2% from the floor and 33% from 3-point territory.

Little To Play Alongside Yuta Watanabe In Japan

Little was a key contributor in the Blazers’ rotation during his last few seasons in Portland, but the Florida native dealt with shoulder and abdominal injuries during that time.

The UNC product also struggled to find his footing in Phoenix, posting averages of 3.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 10.2 minutes across 45 games (two starts). He made just 30% of his shots from beyond the arc.

According to the team’s website, the Chiba Jets feature former NBA forward Yuta Watanabe, who was Little’s teammate during his lone season in Phoenix.

The club competes in the B.League, Japan’s top basketball league.