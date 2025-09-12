NBA

Former NBA player Andre Miller explained the ‘the death of the point guard’

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now.

September 12, 2025

Andre Miller Nuggets pic

As the NBA continues to grow, certain areas of the game begin to fade into existence. For example, not many players are using Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s patented skyhook on the court.

With the 2025-26 season approaching, those around the league have discussed another possible change. Recently, 17-year NBA veteran Andre Miller appeared on the All The Smoke podcast. Miller agreed with claims from St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino that the need for a PG is dying. The one-time assist champ went into detail about “the death of the point guard.”

Are point guards starting to become less valuable in the NBA?


Rick Pitino recently made claims that “the death of the point guard” has arrived. He said, gone are the days of players like John Stockton who control the game at PG. Pitino called Clippers’ Chris Paul is probably the last true PG we have left in today’s game. Former NBA player Andre Miller was on the All The Smoke podcast and agreed with St. John’s head coach. Miller is the head coach of the Grand Rapids Gold in the G League.

That is Denver’s G League affiliate. Andre Miller spends time with young college players. He told podcast host Matt Barnes that these younger players know it’s a scoring game. To make it in the NBA, they believe they must score the ball and be a threat offensively. However, Miller believes in being an unselfish player. By doing that, it leads to winning basketball.

Andre Miller spent 17 seasons in the NBA and was known for setting up his teammates. Especially as his career progressed, Miller saw fewer shots per game. In 2001-02, Miller led the NBA with 10.9 assists per game. The former first-round pick knows a thing or two about being an unselfish teammate.

In the modern NBA, a team’s PG doesn’t need guady assist numbers to lead the team. Take 2024-25 NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, for example. Oklahoma City’s PG averaged 6.4 assists per game last season. SGA made his presence felt as a scorer, averaging a league-high 32.7 points per game. That only emphasizes Rick Pitino’s point that the modern PG is dying in the NBA. Can anything be done to help keep unselfish PGs alive?