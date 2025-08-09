Ex-NBA player Marcus Morris Sr. is reportedly no longer facing theft charges after settling outstanding debts with two Las Vegas casinos, according to court documents obtained by KLAS 8 News Now.

Marcus Morris Sr. Wrote Bad Checks To Las Vegas Casinos

The charges stemmed from $265,000 in checks Morris wrote in 2024 to the Wynn Las Vegas and MGM Grand casinos as part of a gambling line of credit. The checks bounced due to insufficient funds.

In May 2024, Morris received $115,000 from the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino via “bad checks” and reportedly never paid it back when the checks bounced, per TMZ Sports.

Then in June 2024, the Philadelphia native did the same thing at the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, acquiring $150,000 through checks he knew wouldn’t cash.

This led to a warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody at a South Florida airport on July 27, 2025. Shortly after his release, Morris addressed the incident in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Morris said he never intended to skip out on the debt and was “blindsided” by the arrest. He claimed he was held without bail, food, or water for over 50 hours.

“What hurt the most is I really was chained up and sitting in jail 24 hour locked down,” he wrote. “Lesson learned. I’m not ducking or hiding from shit and most of you know that about me. Check the stats, never owed or needed money for anything. So did I go past the time I needed to repay, yeah probably did. Did I know they would lock me up? Hell no.”

Morris’ twin brother, Markieff, also downplayed the felony charge.

“The wording is crazy. Damn for that amount of money they’ll embarrass you in the airport with your family,” Markieff wrote in a July 27 post on X. “They got y’all really thinking bro did some fraud s–t.”

Morris Played 13 Years In The NBA

Morris admitted to taking out markers — casino-issued credit lines — to gamble.

However, he expressed disbelief at how the situation snowballed, adding that it’s unreal just how much time and money he had spent in Las Vegas over the years.

“I really thought the amount of money and time I spent there would really have value,” he added.

Morris’ agent, Yony Noy, seemed to indicate on social media that Morris’ debts were minuscule.

“Just so everyone understands this is zero fraud here or whatever crap outlets have said regarding fake checks or whatever the hell,” Noy posted last month on X.

“This is due to an outstanding marker with a casino. Apparently if you have over $1,200 they can issue a warrant for your arrest. Absolute insanity!”

Morris has faced other legal issues over the years, including entering a diversion program due to a 2012 battery charge. He was also acquitted of assault charges over an alleged 2015 brawl.

The 6-foot-8 Morris played 13 seasons in the NBA from 2011 to his last appearance in the league in 2024, with time spent playing for the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 832 career NBA regular-season games (509 starts), he averaged 12 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 26.6 minutes per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 77.4% from the foul line.