Ex-NBA star Sebastian Telfair expressed hope Monday that President Donald Trump would pardon him, as he’s set to report to prison on Tuesday for violating the terms of his release.

Telfair was among the former NBA players caught defrauding the NBA’s health and welfare benefit plan via fictitious medical and dental expenses. He was given a suspended sentence for his role in the scheme.

However, Sportico reported in June that Telfair failed abide by the terms of his conditional supervised release. He didn’t live up to his court-ordered community service and didn’t report to the U.S. Probation Office.

Telfair is now set to spend six months in prison for violating those terms. He told TMZ Sports this week in New York City that the situation was “definitely some bulls—t.”

“Trump, go check in on my story, and you’re definitely going to want to pardon me. You’ll hold me accountable and want me to continue to go do good. But I did too good to being sending anybody to jail,” he told TMZ Sports.

Telfair claimed the predicament stemmed from an issue with paperwork and that it was “super unfair.” He said if Trump refuses to pardon him, then he will be in jail “trying to improve himself,” per the media outlet.

“I’m definitely mad I put myself in this situation,” Telfair added. “But we definitely have got some wins coming. So, my fans, just hold tight.”

Telfair Was Among 18 Former NBA Players Charged

Per Sportico, Telfair reached a plea deal in the case, with prosecutors recommending that he serve between 15 and 21 months. He was sentenced to time served and three years of a supervised release program.

According to The Associated Press, Telfair was among 18 former NBA players who were charged in October 2021 with pocketing about $2.5 million by defrauding the NBA’s health and welfare benefit plan.

Former Boston Celtics star and 2008 NBA champion Glen “Big Baby” Davis was given a 40-month sentence in May 2024. Ex-Celtics teammate Tony Allen, a six-time All-Defensive team member, was also among those charged.

Telfair was a top high school prospect in New York City. The Portland Trail Blazers selected him 13th overall in the 2004 NBA draft out of Abraham Lincoln High School. He played with eight teams over his 10-year career.

In 564 career NBA regular-season games (193 starts), Telfair averaged 7.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 21.5 minutes per contest while shooting 39% from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range.