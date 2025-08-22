Kemp Pleads Guilty to Assault

Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp has been sentenced after pleading guilty to second-degree assault stemming from a March 2023 shooting outside Tacoma Mall. Prosecutors accused Kemp of firing at two people while attempting to recover items allegedly stolen from his car.

Initially, Kemp pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree assault. He later reached a plea deal, admitting to the lesser charge of second-degree assault.

Sentencing Details

The 55-year-old was given 30 days in jail, but the judge ruled he can serve the time at home. Kemp was also ordered to complete 240 hours of community service and spend 12 months in community custody, a form of supervised release in Washington.

Prosecutors had asked for a nine-month prison sentence. The judge, however, opted for the lighter punishment, stressing the seriousness of the case.

“I cannot state strongly enough this could have been easily avoided by simply walking away. Property is replaceable, human life is not,” the judge said.

Kemp, appearing in a navy jacket and light blue tie, reportedly looked stoic as the sentence was read. He told the court he was “very apologetic” for his actions.

Conflicting Accounts

No one was injured in the shooting. Kemp’s attorneys argued he acted in self-defense after tracking a stolen cellphone to the mall. They claimed he only fired after being shot at.

However, Tacoma police said their investigation did not confirm that version of events. A probable cause statement noted Kemp sent a text message minutes before the shooting that read: “I’m about to shoot this (expletive).” Surveillance footage also showed he was already armed when he approached a Toyota 4Runner, where he believed his phone was located.

Police said Kemp fired three times into the vehicle before discarding his gun in nearby bushes. The driver ducked and sped away. The entire encounter lasted about five minutes.

Kemp’s Legacy

Kemp, a six-time All-Star, became one of the NBA’s most electrifying players in the 1990s with the Seattle SuperSonics. He later played for Cleveland, Portland, and Orlando before retiring in 2003. Known for his highlight-reel dunks, Kemp remains a popular figure in Seattle, where he now owns two licensed cannabis shops.