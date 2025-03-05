It’s no secret that the NBA ratings have fallen down the drain in recent years, and the debate about the next face of the league is being thrown around now that LeBron James’ generation is coming to an end and they are looking for a new player to lead the competition for years to come.

While many consider Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to be the current-best candidate for the title, a former NBA player believes that a former first-round draft pick out of North Carolina has also made her case. “THE FACE OF THE NBA IS CAITLIN CLARK!!!” ex-NBA guard Rashad McCants wrote in a post Saturday on X.

“Yea I said it!!!! She has handled criticism better than the people you consider THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME!!!!! @CaitlinClark22 you’re the GOAT!!!” the former NBA player insisted on social media, as she has revolutionized women’s basketball in the last year.

Rashad McCants has sparked a debate, declaring Caitlin Clark the "face of the NBA" due to her ability to handle pressure and attract sell-out crowds. As the WNBA garners more attention, this conversation raises questions about the league's identity and its emerging stars. pic.twitter.com/lNuZirg3N1 — Neo🔥 (@neoupdate_) March 4, 2025

As the Fever are set to play an exhibition match against the Brazilian national team in Iowa before the start of the season, tickets for that clash were sold out in under an hour. This is part of the reasons why McCants is convinced that she is able to move the masses on her own.

“Like I said THE FACE OF THE NBA!!! This is the metric. Sold out in minutes. Preseason!!”, Rashad kept at it. “We witness her get blitz by peers, alumni, randoms, politicians, and above all else women!! She never ran from the challenge. Accepted it and rose above it! Goat!”

In an interview last week, Wolves guard Anthony Edwards told the press that he has no interest in being the next face of the league, and LeBron defended his comments. “Why do you wanna be the face of a league when all the people that cover our game and talk about our game on a day-to-day basis s— on everybody?

“That responsibility – it’s just weird. It’s weird energy from the people that… I don’t know,” expressed James, who assured the media that he understands where Edwards is coming from with his comments about this controversial subject.