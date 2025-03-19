Former Saint Peter’s star Doug Edert has Iowa State reaching the Final Four in 2025

During March Madness in 2022, the Cinderella team was Saint Peter’s out of Jersey City, New Jersey. They made a magical run to the Elite 8 but lost to North Carolina.

Saint Peter’s beat Kentucky, Murray State, and Purdue to make the Elite 8 in 2022. One star on the Peacock’s basketball team was Doug Edert. The former Saint Peter’s guard recently shared his bracket online. He has Iowa State making the Final Four this season. That’s one of his several picks we’ll look at below.

Doug Edert’s March Madness Picks:

Liberty to upset Oregon in the Round of 64

The #12 Liberty Flames will face the #5 Oregon Ducks in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. This game is at 10:10 p.m. EST on Friday, March 21. In 2024-25, Liberty finished the season 28-6 and 13-5 in Conference USA play. For the first time in school history, the Flames won a men’s basketball Conference USA tournament championship. Liberty is known for its defensive prowess this season. They are ranked 16th in the country, allowing an average of (64.7) points per game to their opponents this season. Former Saint Peter’s star Doug Edert has picked Liberty to upset Oregon in the Round of 64. Twelve seeds are 55-110 all-time against #5 seeds in the first round. Can Liberty pull off the upset?

Drake to make the Sweet 16

In four of their last five seasons, the Drake Bulldogs have made the NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately, Drake has had first-round exits on the last three occasions. They’re looking to change that in 2024-25. The Bulldogs finished 30-3 this season and were 17-3 in Missouri Valley Conference play. For the third straight season, Drake has won the MVC. This year, they are an #11 seed in March Madness. Since 1985, #11 seeds have made the Final Four five times. The Bulldogs have the top 2 defense in the nation this season. Allowing an average of (59.7) points per game. Doug Edert predicts that Drake will make a run to the Sweet 16. He has the Bulldogs upsetting Missouri and Texas Tech to face St. John’s in the Sweet 16. Will the Bulldogs’ stifling defense carry them to the Sweet 16?

Iowa State to make the Final Four

The Iowa State Cyclones have been one of the Big 12’s best teams all season in 2024-25. They finished 24-9 overall and 13-7 in Big 12 play. Iowa State ranks 28th in the country this season, averaging (80.4) points per game. Additionally, the Cyclones are 55th in the country, allowing (68.1) points per contest to their opponents. Leading the team offensively is senior guard Curtis Jones with (17.1) points per game. Doug Edert predicts that Iowa State is going to make the Final Four in 2024-25. The last time the Cyclones accomplished that was in the 1943-44 season. Edert has the Cyclones beating Michigan State and Auburn to make the Final Four.

Houston to win the National Championship

With a 30-4 record in 2024-25, the Houston Cougars finished first in the Big 12. They were 19-1 in league play and have earned a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. This is head coach Kelvin Sampson’s seventh postseason appearance in the last eight years. Additionally, this is his fifth straight and his third consecutive appearance as a #1 seed. The farthest that Houston has made it in the last eight seasons is the Elite 8 in 2021-22 when they were the #5 seed. Houston has the #1 ranked defense in the nation this season, allowing (58.5) points per contest. When the Cougars are playing at their best, they are virtually unbeatable. Doug Edert has predicted that Houston will win the National Championship this season. He has them defeating Tennesse in the Elite 8 and then Duke in the Final Four. Edert has Houston beating Florida in the National Championship.