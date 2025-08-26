Former Warriors Guard Veteran Signs With Team From Israel

Seven-Year NBA Veteran Heads Overseas

Damion Lee, a 2022 NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, has signed with Ironi Ness Ziona of the Israeli Basketball Premier League. The club welcomed the guard on Instagram, posting: “Welcome Damion! 🧡 The NBA champion lands in the heart of the colony.”

Lee, 32, spent seven seasons in the NBA, making stops with the Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, and Phoenix Suns. Four of those years came in the Bay Area, where he contributed to Golden State’s most recent title run.

Career Highlights in the NBA

Lee’s best statistical season came in 2019–20 with the Warriors. That year he averaged 12.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. Beyond his scoring, Lee earned minutes as a reliable role player who could defend multiple positions and stretch the floor.

In Golden State, he was part of a deep rotation that included Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. Alongside Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II, and Otto Porter Jr., Lee helped round out a roster that secured the 2022 championship.

Where the Warriors Stand Now

Only three players from that title roster remain with Golden State: Curry, Green, and Moses Moody. The team still hopes to bring back Jonathan Kuminga and Payton II, but both are pending free agency decisions.

Elsewhere, former teammates have moved on. Wiggins now plays for the Miami Heat, Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks, and Poole reunited with Looney on the New Orleans Pelicans. Several others, like Lee, have found opportunities beyond the NBA.

Connection to the Curry Family

Lee’s time in Golden State carried a personal link as well. He is the brother-in-law of Steph Curry, having married Sydel Curry, Steph and Seth’s sister and the daughter of Dell Curry. Together, Lee and Sydel have three children.

That connection endeared him to Warriors fans, but his on-court production earned respect on its own. Lee’s move to Ironi Ness Ziona now gives him the chance to extend his career overseas while bringing veteran leadership and championship experience to his new club.