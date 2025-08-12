Free agent Kai Jones worked out for the Miami Heat on Monday

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, the Heat are open to adding talent to their roster. Miami could use depth in the front court, and the team recently worked out a free agent.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Kai Jones worked out for the Miami Heat on Monday. Additionally, Heat insider Barry Jackson said the Heat plan to keep Jones at the team facility through Thursday. Kai Jones is a player Miami has real interest in signing. Jackson mentioned that Jones would be Miami’s 15th player to receive a standard contract on their roster. Jones is not eligible for a two-way deal.

Will the Miami Heat sign Kai Jones this offseason?

Heat is going to keep Kai Jones at Kaseya Center through Thursday as they continue “kicking the tires” on the veteran center/PF, per source. He’s not eligible for a 2-way. Miami has 14 players on standard contracts; Heat could add 15th before camp or early in the season. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 12, 2025



With the 19th pick in the 2021 NBA draft, the New York Knicks selected Kai Jones out of Texas. On draft night, Jones was traded from the Knicks to the Hornets. The 24-year-old spent the first two seasons of his professional career with Charlotte. Jones appeared in 67 games for the Hornets and made zero starts. Following a trade request at the end of the 2022-23 season, Jones was released by the Hornets.

For the 2023-24 season, Jones signed a 10-day contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. He never made an appearance on the main roster and only suited up for the Delaware Blue Colts. In April 2024, Jones signed a two-way deal with the LA Clippers. During the 2024-25 season, Jones played in 28 games for the Clippers. During March, he was released by the Clippers but later signed with Dallas.

Free agent F/C Kai Jones is working out for the Miami Heat today, league sources tell me. The 2021 first-rounder remains a young, athletic prospect. pic.twitter.com/SrLM8s4KpT — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 11, 2025

Kai Jones played in 12 games and made six starts for the Mavericks. Averaging a career-high 21.7 minutes per game. The Mavericks chose not to re-sign Kai Jones this offseason, and the 24-year-old is still a free agent. On Monday, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported Kai Jones was working out for the Heat. The six-foot-eleven big man could provide additional front-court depth for Miami. Sources report that the Heat have four open preseason roster spots. Will Kai Jones receive one?