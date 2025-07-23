Free agent Lindy Waters has signed a one-year deal with San Antonio

Following a 34-48 record in 2024-25, the Spurs landed the #2 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. They selected Rutgers’ Dylan Harper, who will likely start at SG next season.

San Antonio has plenty of depth at guard ahead of 2025-26, but they recently added another player. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that free agent Lindy Waters is signing a one-year deal with the Spurs. The 27-year-old is an effective three-point shooter and could find his role as an off-the-bench scorer.

Lindy Waters has agreed to a one-year contract with the San Antonio Spurs

Free agent guard Lindy Waters III has agreed to a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs, agents Shy Saee and Winston Nelson of Klutch Sports tell ESPN. Waters has shot 37% from 3 in his first four NBA seasons in Oklahoma City, Golden State and Detroit. pic.twitter.com/RuUuvXfvdf — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 23, 2025



After four seasons at Oklahoma State, Lindy Waters went undrafted in 2020. Eventually, he joined the Thunder’s G League affiliate and found his way to their NBA roster. The first three seasons of his career were spent with Oklahoma City. Waters played in 104 games for OKC and made one start. Following the 2023-24 season, the Thunder traded Waters to the Warriors.

In 2024-25, Lindy Waters played in 38 games for Golden State and made nine starts. However, the team traded him at the deadline to the Pistons. With Detroit, Waters was used sparingly, averaging just 8.8 minutes per game. He appeared in 14 games for the Pistons and made zero starts. Following last season, Lindy Waters was a free agent.

Welcome, Lindy Waters Continue to add shooting amongst the depth, as he is shooting 37% from 3 for his career, including 43.5% in a season. Not that he’ll play much. But it’s nice to obtain a shooter who can fill in a role when need be pic.twitter.com/i2l9KOoiFL — Dom | Pixelmaster211 (@Pixelmaster_211) July 23, 2025

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Shams Charania announced that Waters is signing a one-year deal with the Spurs. Over his four-year career, Waters shoots .366% from beyond the arc. The majority of his shots in the game are three-pointers. Waters is a veteran guard who will be a depth piece of San Antonio’s roster.

The Spurs have a lot of young talent in their backcourt. That includes Stephon Castle, Dyland Harper, Devin Vassell, and Julian Champagnie. At best, Waters will be a third-string player. He could see his playing time in blowouts or on nights when other players need rest. Time is not guaranteed in the NBA, and Lindy Waters will work to earn minutes with the Spurs next season.