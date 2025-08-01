Free agent Ricky Council IV has signed a one-year deal with the Nets

After three seasons in college, Ricky Council IV went undrafted out of Arkansas in 2023. Eventually, he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Over two seasons, Council played in 105 games for the Sixers and made 12 starts. In an injury-plagued 2024-25 season, Council’s 73 games played were a team-high for Philadelphia. Last week, Council was waived by the 76ers to open a roster spot. On Friday, ESPN’s Shams Charania announced that Ricky Council IV is signing a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

Ricky Council joins the Nets for the 2025-26 season

Free agent guard/forward Ricky Council IV will sign a one-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Adie von Gontard tells ESPN. The former 76ers wing appeared in a team-high 73 games last season, averaging 7.3 points and 2.9 rebounds. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 1, 2025



On Friday, it was announced that Ricky Council IV is joining the Nets for the upcoming season. Council started his career with the Sixers and will continue it in Brooklyn. Last season, Council played in a career-high 73 games and made 12 starts for the 76ers. He averaged 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. Additionally, he averaged 17.1 minutes per game for Philadelphia.

His previous head coach, Nick Nurse, was critical of his shot selection and rebounding. Ricky Council was set to make $2.2 million with the 76ers in 2025-26. However, that money was not guaranteed until January 10. Brooklyn is taking a chance on Ricky Council, signing him to a one-year deal.

Here’s a look at what Ricky Council IV is bringing to Brooklyn! It’s safe to say, the guys got elevation! Welcome to the BK @Rickythe4th !#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/nYbfuukJqW — Nets Lead (@NetsLead) August 1, 2025

The terms of his contract with the Nets have not yet been revealed. Council is a guard/forward at six-foot-six with a six-foot-ten wingspan. Over his first two seasons, Council showed off his athleticism with the 76ers. In the 2025 NBA draft, the Nets selected five rookies in the first round. Where will Ricky Council fit in the rotation next season?

After shooting .375% from beyond the arc as a rookie, Council’s consistency slipped in year two. Despite seeing more playing time, his three-point percentage went down to .258%. Ricky Council could never find consistent minutes with the 76ers. Brooklyn gives him a fresh start with head coach Jordie Fernandez and the Nets’ front office. Signing Council is a potential low-risk, high-reward scenario.