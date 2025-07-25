Free agent Seth Curry and the Warriors have ‘mutual interest’ this offseason

At the 2024-25 trade deadline, the Warriors went all-in and made a move for Jimmy Butler. Golden State wanted to compete in the West again. Butler allowed them to do that.

Despite losing in the playoffs, the Warriors remain optimistic about the team for the 2025-26 season. ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported that the Golden State wants to add shooting depth off the bench. One player whose name has been floated around is free agent SG Seth Curry. Slater noted the Warriors and Curry have “mutual interest” this offseason.

Will Seth Curry join the Golden State Warriors ahead of 2025-26?

The Warriors and Seth Curry reportedly have mutual interest, per @anthonyVslater “The Warriors want some extra shooting. Another name I’m hearing with mutual interest is Seth Curry.” (h/t @ohnohedidnt24) pic.twitter.com/z73OWGr9PN — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 24, 2025



In the 2013 NBA draft, Seth Curry went undrafted out of Duke. Like his older brother, Curry showed off strong shooting skills in college but lacked size in the pros. That’s partially why Curry went undrafted. The soon-to-be-35-year-old has played for nine teams over his 11-year career. During the 2024-25 season, Seth Curry was a member of the Charlotte Hornets. He played in 68 of their 82 games and made 14 starts. Additionally, his 3-point percentage of .456 led all players last season. Following 2024-25, he was released by the Hornets.

After two seasons with Charlotte, Seth Curry is a free agent this offseason. He has yet to sign a contract for the 2025-26 season. However, Curry reportedly has some options. ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported that Seth Curry and the Golden State Warriors have “mutual interest” this offseason. It would be the first time in his professional career that Seth would be able to suit up with his older brother Steph.

The Warriors are showing free agent interest in Seth Curry and De’Anthony Melton, per @anthonyVslater. As Golden State navigates Jonathan Kuminga’s ongoing restricted free agency, they are still being active behind the scenes. pic.twitter.com/iCcotQUYS1 — Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 24, 2025

Slater noted the Warriors are looking for shooting depth off the bench. Seth Curry fits that need perfectly. He’s an effective SG off the bench who could be a key role player. In 68 games for Charlotte last season, Curry averaged 15.6 minutes per contest. Seth Curry is not the only player the Warriors have an interest in signing this offseason.

Sources around the league also noted that De’Anthony Melton is a target for Golden State. Melton was a member of the Warriors in 2024-25. He appeared in just six games and needed season-ending ACL surgery. The 27-year-old played on a one-year, $12.8 million deal last season. The former second-round pick could be another legitimate scorer off the bench for the Warriors. We’ll see if GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. can sign both players ahead of 2025-26.