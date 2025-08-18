Free agent SF Jalen McDaniels has signed with the New Orleans Pelicans

In 2024-25, the New Orleans Pelicans finished 21-61. That was 14th of 15 teams in the Western Conference. New Orleans has 14 of their 15 standard contracts signed for the upcoming season.

NBA insider Shams Charania announced Monday morning that the Pelicans are signing a free agent SF. Jalen McDaniels could be on an Exhibit 10-day deal. These are one-year contracts that are not fully guaranteed. It’s meant to bring players in around training camp, with the potential to be converted to a two-way contract.

Will Jalen McDaniels play for the Pelicans in 2025-26?

Free agent forward Jalen McDaniels has agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell ESPN. McDaniels has averaged 6.7 points and 3.3 rebounds over six NBA seasons. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 18, 2025



With a second-round pick in the 2019 NBA draft, the Hornets selected Jalen McDaniels out of San Diego State. He played the first four and a half seasons of his career with Charlotte. McDaniels appeared in 174 games for the Hornets and made 41 starts. During the 2022-23 season, McDaniels was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. This was part of a four-team deal at the trade deadline.

Jalen McDaniels played 50 games for the Raptors in 2023-24. Last summer, he was traded twice. He eventually found his way to Washington after he was waived by the Spurs. McDaniels spent most of the 2024-25 season playing for the Wizards’ G League affiliate. The 27-year-old played in four games for the Wizards last season.

Over his six-year career, Jalen McDaniels has appeared in 252 games and has made 45 starts. Because he’s already played six years, McDaniels is ineligible for a two-way contract. That means the Pelicans would have to sign McDaniels to a standard contract if they want him on the roster. He’ll compete with the other talent Miami invites to training camp this fall.

Finishing second to last in the West in 2024-25, New Orleans should be willing to give anything a try. At times, Jalen McDaniels has shown the ability to be a role player in the NBA. He’s bounced around the past few seasons. However, he has a fresh opportunity with the Pelcians. Jalen McDaniels hopes to impress the coaching staff and front office to earn the final standard contract New Orleans has to offer.