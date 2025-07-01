Free agent SG Jordan Clarkson intends to sign with the New York Knicks

This offseason, the New York Knicks are still searching for their next head coach. At the same time, the team must be active in free agency. New York needs depth in 2025-26 to compete in the East.

In 2024-25, the Knicks’ bench logged fewer points and minutes than any other reserve group in the NBA. That was by former head coach Tom Thibodeau’s design. However, the Knicks must turn to their bench and have a legitimate rotation. ESPN’s Shams Charania announced the Knicks’ plan to sign free agent Jordan Clarkson. He’s finalizing a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz.

Jordan Clarkson will be a valuable piece off the bench for the Knicks

Jordan Clarkson is expected to sign with the New York Knicks after he clears free agency waivers, sources tell ESPN.



With a second-round pick in the 2014 NBA draft, Jordan Clarkson was selected by the Wizards out of Missouri. On draft night, Clarkson was traded from the Wizards to the Lakers. Clarkson spent the first four and a half years of his career with Los Angeles. During the 2016-17 season, he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The SG spent three-and-a-half seasons with the Cavs before they traded him in 2018-19 to the Utah Jazz.

That’s where Jordan Clarkson has spent the last five seasons of his professional career. He’s played in 342 games for the Jazz and has made 93 starts. In 2020-21, Clarkson played in 79 of 82 games for the Jazz off the bench. He averaged 16.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game en route to winning Sixth Man of the Year. Over five-and-a-half seasons with Utah, Clarkson averaged 17.5 points per game.

All love for 00,…

ESPN’s Shams Charania announced Monday that the 33-year-old is finalizing a contract buyout with the Jazz. When Clarkson becomes a free agent, he intends to sign a deal with the New York Knicks. Clarkson is an established veteran who can give Jalen Brunson a rest when needed. Last season, Jalen Brunson handled the ball for a league-high 8.6 minutes per game.

In the past, Tom Thibodeau would rely heavily on his starters, especially franchise PG Jalen Brunson. His 35.4 minutes per game was top 15 in the NBA last season. Three of New York’s five starters were in the top five. Moving forward, that will likely not be the case for the Knicks. We’ll see what kind of roster depth the Knicks can add this offseason. Signing Jordan Clarkson is a solid start for a team looking to compete again in the Eastern Conference.