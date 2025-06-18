It is widely believed that one of the main reasons why the Timberwolves so easily eliminated the Lakers in only five games of the first round of this year’s NBA playoffs, is due to the lack of offensive support. Despite having superstars like Luka Doncic and LeBron James on court, the rest didn’t contribute as expected.

One of the players was Gabe Vincent, who visibly struggled to add to his offensive tally during the postseason. In a recent interview, the Los Angeles guard admitted he played poorly during the past month of April, as he made just 35.7% of his shot attempts and went just 30.8% from beyond the arc.

The player expressed his regret over his performances against Minnesota, but did express gratitude for being able to start health throughout the entire campaign. “I was glad to play a full year after last year and being injured, playing only a handful of games,” Vincent shared.

The Nigerian then added: “It was great to be there for the whole season. I had some stretches where I found some good rhythm, but I would’ve loved to have more of an impact tonight obviously and in this series as well.”

Gabe arrived in California two summers ago on a three-year, $33 million deal after he had proved himself a great contribution to the Heat team that reached the NBA Finals against the Nuggets. However, last year he barely played for the purple and gold as he missed most action fue to a knee aliment.

After playing in 72 matches this past season, he was convincing as a gritty defender, but just shot 35.3% from the 3-point range. Despite his shortcomings, most stars in the Lakers roster have showed their delight for playing under coach JJ Redick, who led them to the playoffs in his rookie campaign.

“It was great… I told him it was the most fun I’ve had playing basketball in a long time,” Austin Reaves told Lakers Nation. “Every day going to work, I enjoyed going to work. It wasn’t like it was like ‘Ah, I gotta go do this again.’ They made it fun every day.”