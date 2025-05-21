NBA referee’s decisions can pretty much overturn match results, as they are given the authority of taking the final call, their responsibilities have often been placed under enormous scrutiny. Especially in recent years, officiating has received heavy criticism given the power associated with their job.

Even though the league has introduced certain innovations to improve the system, with processes like the Coach’s Challenge, games continue to be tainted by misinterpretations and lack of uniformity among the official crew. This is why many believe that a better balance of power is required.

During a recent interview on the Bars with Brownie and Rab podcast, legend Gary Payton complained about the injustices he saw during the Warriors-Rockets first-round series.“He (Stephen Curry) don’t complain at nobody. The superstar that he is, he got to go to the referees and tell them,” he started out.

The former SuperSonics star is convinced that the two-time MVP isn’t receiving enough calls from referees, and explained why there is bias against Golden State. “They don’t like the Warriors, and they always put it on Draymond,” said the retired athlete.

“They always put everything on Draymond because they say Draymond do the things they don’t want to,” he insisted. “So the referees already coming in their bias. They’re already coming in bias against them,” elaborated Payton, revealing how the referees were more relevant today than in his era.”

Even though both Green and his coach Steve Kerr voiced their complaints after the games, the Rockets team would simply respond back by calling them cry babies. “When people start complaining about foul calls or crying about physicality, you’ve done your job,” Ime Udoka reacted.

However, players like Dillon Brooks did admit that he’s open to doing anything in order to win, even if it means hurting opponents. “If I had an injured ankle, I would attack that ankle every single time. So, whatever they’re saying on the broadcast, they can keep saying it,” the guard revealed last month.