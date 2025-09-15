NBA

Germany’s Dennis Schroder was named MVP of FIBA EuroBasket 2025

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

September 15, 2025

Over the weekend, the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 tournament had its championship match. Germany and Turkey squared off in the gold medal game.

It was back-and-forth between both teams, and there were 15 lead changes and 11 ties. Leading the way for Germany all tournament long was their captain, Dennis Schroder. The veteran PG helped lead his squad to a perfect 9-0 record in EuroBasket 2025. After an 88-83 win vs. Turkey, Dennis Schroder was named MVP of the FIBA EuroBasket 2025. It was Germany’s first EuroBasket title since 1993.

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, several NBA players were representing their home countries at EuroBasket 2025. It’s an opportunity for players to compete and train before the NBA season begins in less than a month. Training camp begins at the end of September and into early October. Over the weekend, the EuroBasket 2025 championship game took place between Germany and Turkey. In this closely contested matchup, Dennis Schroder led the Germans with 12 assists.

Schroder also added 16 points, three rebounds, and one steal. His 12 assists were a EuroBasket championship game record. Fourteen of his 16 points came in the second half. With 18.7 seconds left in the game, Schroder hit a jump shot to put the Germans up by three. Turkey’s Alperen Sengun missed a three-pointer that would have tied the game. Germany was fouled after Sengun’s missed free throw.

Dennis Schroder sealed the game for his team with two made free throws. The Germans won 88-83 and took home the gold medal in EuroBasket 2025. On the European stage, Dennis Schroder has quite the resume. In 2017, Schroder helped lead Germany to the EuroBasket quarterfinals. During EuroBasket 2022, Schroder helped Germany win the bronze medal. Fast forward to 2025, and the Germans are champions. It couldn’t have been done without Dennis Schroder.

Additionally, Dennis Schroder joins Chris Welp and Dirk Nowitzki as the only Germans to win EuroBasket MVP. In 1993, Welp helped lead Germany to a EuroBasket title. Thirty-one years later, and the Germans are back on top of EuroBasket. Dennis Schroder is now a World Cup winner and EuroBasket champion. Media sources believe Schroder could be inducted into the Hall of Fame for his historic career with the German National team.