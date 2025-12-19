Giannis Speaks Out

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo addressed speculation about his future this week. Reports suggested he or his representation had spoken with the Bucks about long-term plans. Giannis said those claims were inaccurate.

“I personally have not had the conversation with the Bucks,” Giannis told reporters. “I’m still locked in on my teammates, locked in on my team.”

He explained that while agents talk to teams as part of their job, he has not taken part in any discussions. Giannis stressed that his focus remains on the present, not future scenarios.

Focus Remains on Health

Giannis also made it clear that his main concern is recovery. He continues to deal with a right calf soleus strain that has kept him off the court since early December. The injury has limited Milwaukee during a difficult stretch of the season.

“At the end of the day, we’re fighting for our lives,” Giannis said. “Rumors won’t help us win a game.”

The Bucks have struggled without their leader. Giannis knows the team needs him healthy more than it needs clarity on future headlines.

#Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo: "I personally have not had the conversation with the Bucks. I'm still locked in. Locked in on my teammates… locked in on my team… As a leader, but most importantly as a winner, just gotta be there for them first."

Handling the Noise

Giannis acknowledged the growing buzz around his name. He said this stretch has brought more speculation than any other time in his career. He even joked about how wild the rumors have become.

“This is the most I’ve been talked about in my career,” Giannis said. “I hear things like I’m going to Memphis.”

Despite the chatter, he emphasized that family, teammates, and daily work matter most. He said he has spoken casually with teammates to keep spirits high, but he has not addressed rumors in a formal way.

What It Means for Milwaukee

The Bucks sit below .500 and outside the top playoff spots in the East. Injuries and inconsistency have slowed their season. Giannis knows the situation is serious.

For now, his message stays simple. He wants to get healthy, return to the floor, and help Milwaukee compete. Everything else, in his view, can wait.

Giannis didn’t close any doors. He also didn’t open new ones. Instead, he planted his feet in the present and made his stance clear.