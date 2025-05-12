Giannis Antetokounmpo is now open to considering options beyond the Milwaukee Bucks for his long-term future. ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report.

The 30-year-old superstar has been extremely committed to Milwaukee in the past. A series of postseason failures after winning the title in 2021, though, appears to have softened his stance on remaining a Buck. The team has just one playoff series victory to show since 2021.

Antetokounmpo was drafted by the Bucks in 2013 and has played all 12 seasons of his NBA career in Milwaukee.

Key executives of all 30 NBA teams are in Chicago for the NBA Draft Lottery Monday night, which is followed by the Draft Combine. Preliminary explorations of acquiring Antetokounmpo are expected to begin this week. According to Charania, “from the draft lottery on Monday night to draft night in June, the prospects of Antetokounmpo being moved loom largest on league movements.”

Antetokounmpo is a consensus top-five player in the league and, arguably, top-two. He stamped his claim as one of the game’s best, if not the best, by averaging 33.0 points, 15.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists in the first round. The Bucks’ lack of depth was no match for the Indiana Pacers.

In the regular season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.2 blocks in 67 games. He is expected to finish third in MVP voting and rack up his ninth All-NBA Team appearance.

Teams Will Risk It All For Giannis

If Antetokounmpo is indeed open to leaving Milwaukee, there will be no shortage of teams lining up. He is under contract for two more seasons before a player option for the 2027-28 season.

This summer would also be the optimal time for the Bucks to gain maximum return for him in a trade.

According to a recent report by The Athletic, of all the stars the Houston Rockets could reasonably pursue, Antetokounmpo would be viewed as “the most intriguing within the organization.” They have a plethora of draft capital, young talent and veterans to assemble a top package.

Both New York teams will look to get involved, as will the Miami Heat in the post-Jimmy Butler era. Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has long coveted the Greek superstar.

This is a seismic player whose trade would case another major ripple across the NBA landscape.