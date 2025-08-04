Giannis Antetokounmpo Continuing To Evaluate Future With Bucks

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Monday on Get Up that “there’s still nothing set in stone” about whether superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay with the Milwaukee Bucks. Charania added that the two-time MVP is continuing to evaluate his NBA future.

“I reported it in mid-May that he’s evaluating whether his best fit is in Milwaukee or is it elsewhere. And that process is continuing,” Charania said. “There’s been some very real conversations over the last week or so. The constant question that Giannis has though is, ‘Can I win a championship with this roster? Is this roster going to be one for this upcoming year and 2026-27?’

“He wants to win a second championship. So, he’s asking that question over and over. There are multiple teams waiting in the wings, potentially, if Giannis this offseason still makes that decision. This is a very tough decision for him. This is 12 years he’s spent there. There’s a lot of equity there. He won a championship there.

“This type of move isn’t going to be easy because this is a Milwaukee Bucks organization, they went out and stretch-waived Damian Lillard, $113 million. They did that because they wanted to show Giannis, we’re doing everything in our power to keep you here. But Giannis Antetokounmpo is the ultimate decider whether he feels this roster is good enough.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo Remains Open-Minded About Leaving Bucks

Charania reported in May that Antetokounmpo had “not made any firm decisions on his Bucks future” but “is open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere.”

Antetokounmpo, however, said during a live stream with IShowSpeed in July that he’ll “probably” stay with the Bucks and that he “loves Milwaukee.” Team president Peter Feigin also said the two sides are “in a good place.”

“We kind of laugh internally, it’s where we’ve been for 10 years,” Feigin said on NBA TV last month. “Giannis loves Milwaukee, Milwaukee loves Giannis. We’re in a good place. We feel great about it. It’s business as usual… We’re looking forward to next season.”

Appearing on an episode of Get Up a few weeks ago, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that there are at least five or six teams “banking on” Antetokounmpo’s recent “we’ll see” comment about the Bucks.

“The thing about it is, is he didn’t give a definitive answer. And I’m certainly not going to analyze something he said seaside in Greece but what I will say is the ‘we’ll see,’ that is essentially what there’s about five or six NBA teams banking on, the ‘we’ll see.’ And I know it sounds trivial but for years Giannis was completely locked in,” Windhorst said.

Lakers, Warriors, Heat Linked To Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo, who turns 31 in December, has been linked to several marquee franchises, such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Miami Heat.

The nine-time All-Star will continue to “closely observe” Milwaukee’s offseason moves to determine if the Bucks will be able to field a title-contending roster, per Charania.

If Giannis does decide to ask for a trade, now could be the time for it to happen.

“My sense is, just from conversations around the league, I don’t think anything will be decided on his end until August, September,” ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported on NBA Today before the Fourth of July.

“Whether he goes or stays, that kind of decision doesn’t come until late in the summer.”

While Antetokounmpo remains under contract through 2027-28, he can become a free agent in the 2027 offseason if he declines his $62.8 million player option.

In 67 games (all starts) with the Bucks last season, Giannis averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 34.2 minutes per contest while shooting 60.1% from the floor.