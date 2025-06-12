Giannis Antetokounmpo Hints At Remaining With Bucks On Social Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been very active on social media recently and his latest post hinted at remaining with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The statistics account @StatMuse posted a graphic on X/Twitter showing the most combined points, rebounds and assists per game in the NBA Finals. Antetokounmpo was at the top of the list at 53.3, followed by Nikola Jokic (51.4) and Rick Barry (47.2).

Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain are tied at 47.1 with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at 46.5 in just two Finals games thus far.

Antetokounmpo then quote tweeted the post with the message, “Let’s get back there 100.”

Now, that message is certainly open to interpretation. Does the “let’s” imply the Bucks or just himself? After all, it is a stat about individual accomplishments. Many are taking it to mean the Bucks but it’s hard to say for sure.

What we can be sure of is that Antetokounmpo has made a lot of time for X/Twitter since the Bucks’ early playoff exit. He has given his take on different subjects, answered fan questions, and posted his vacation pictures as well.

When Will Antetokounmpo Speculation End?

There were recent reports that opposing teams are losing belief that Antetokounmpo will become available via trade. ESPN’s Shams Charania, though, indicated that clarity won’t come until after free agency. The draft is on June 25th with free agency beginning July 1st.

“From what I’m told, his status will not be tied to the NBA draft,” Charania said on the Pat McAfee Show. “It won’t be tied to free agency. It’s much more likely that his future plays out into July and into August. In terms of him seeing the landscape of not only the Bucks, seeing the landscape of the league, seeing what other teams do.

“I mean, listen, when you’re a star of that caliber, the league moves how you want it to move. The league will move when you’re ready to ask for a trade, or if you’re ready to then say, ‘I’m staying. I want to be back.'”

The interesting part here is that there have been several teams waiting on clarity on Antetokounmpo, specifically. An answer would be considered a green light one way or the other on a possible pursuit of Kevin Durant. The Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs would be chief among those teams.

Those teams may grow impatient and move forward with alternate plans. They may also just say that Antetokounmpo is worth all the patience in the world.