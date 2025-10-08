Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Locked In’ On Bucks But Could Change Mind In 6 Months

Giannis Antetokounmpo did little to clear the air after ESPN reported that he was open to leaving the Milwaukee Bucks this past summer.

Back with the team after dealing with Covid, Antetokounmpo spoke with media after a practice session Wednesday.

“I’ve communicated with my teammates, communicated with the people I respect and love that the moment I step on this court, in this facility, I wear this jersey, the rest does not matter,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m locked into whatever I have in front of me.

“Now, if in six, seven months I change my mind, I think that’s human, too. You’re allowed to make any decision you want.”

Antetokounmpo spoke of temptation and compared the situation to walking around without his wedding ring and people noticing him. Teams can talk to him or his agents but, at the end of the day — as of right now — he is committed to the Bucks.

According to the report, there were exploratory trade talks between the Bucks and New York Knicks. There was nothing serious that emerged from it, though. That’s unsurprising considering the assets New York surrendered to the Brooklyn Nets in acquiring Mikal Bridges.

Turning 31 in December, Antetokounmpo is entering his 13th NBA season. He has been with the Bucks ever since being drafted 15th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Antetokounmpo Ready To Evaluate In 6 Months

The Greek superstar’s comments regarding potentially changing his mind in six or seven months are significant. Reason being, the trade deadline in February is just over six months away.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Antetokounmpo is going to evaluate how good this Bucks team is over the next several months and make a decision on his future from there.

Antetokounmpo reiterated his desire to compete for a championship and so his status with Milwaukee hangs in the balance. If the team can surprise people and look a serious threat to win the East then there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.

If not, this is the closest we’ve come to seeing Antetokounmpo be vocal about weighing his options elsewhere.

A trade deadline that could have one of the best four players in the game moved would be an seismic moment in league history.