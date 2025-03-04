Milwaukee beat Dallas 132-117 on Saturday night and it was clear as day how dominant the partnership between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard has become. While the Greek star posted 29 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, his teammate contributed with 28 points.

“Look, we have to play with one another,” Antetokounmpo shared about their chemistry together, as the Bucks won their sixth match out of the last seven, establishing themselves as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

“And (coach Doc Rivers) has been like pressuring us and forcing us to play with one another and at the end of the day we have to understand that we are threats. People are worrying about Dame coming off the handoff and shooting the three, people are worrying about me going downhill,” Giannis added, as Milwaukee improve o 21-1 when scoring at least 120 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on his chemistry with Damian Lillard: “Dame a natural quarterback, I am a natural wide receiver”. pic.twitter.com/hAgYZ90sL5 — the good kid cream city (@godkidcreamcity) February 25, 2025

He then added: “People are worrying about me when I set a screen and roll hard to the rim and Dame is able to come off and throw it up to me. Or, if the low man pre-rotate, he can throw it to the corner for an open three. We can make so many actions off the two-man game and right now I feel like we’re embracing it. We are doing it.”

While combining for 56.3 points, 16.7 rebounds and 13.1 assists per contest this 2024-25 campaign, it is certainly a luxury to have these two superstars in the Bucks roster. Giannis entered that night shooting 58% on free throws, and dropped in 11 of 13 from the line.

However, it isn’t all offense for this duo, even though they are the highest scoring duo in the NBA. Both Lillard and Antetokounmpo helped turn around Saturday’s game against the Mavericks with their defensive efforts late in the second quarter and early in the third.

“I’ll be very honest with you—I’m probably not following the NBA as much as I should, but is there a higher-scoring duo than me and Dame in the league? So, what are we even talking about?” The Greek forward said, attempting to shut down any doubts about their chemistry.