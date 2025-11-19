Giannis Antetokounmpo Out 1-2 Weeks With Left Groin Strain

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a low-grade left groin strain and will miss one to two weeks, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Tuesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Exited Loss At Cleveland

Antetokounmpo, who turns 31 in December, sustained the injury during Monday’s 118-106 road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers said Antetokounmpo began favoring his groin as early as the first quarter and grabbed his left groin several times before he exited the game.

FULL MOMENT: Giannis Antetokounmpo goes straight to locker room after groin injury pic.twitter.com/AKXS6kKdBv — NBAbzy (@nbabzyy) November 18, 2025



“He grabbed it in the first quarter, and I asked him and he said it was fine,” Rivers said. “Then, I think, he grabbed it again, and he said it was fine. Then, the third time is when it happened, but I think it happened earlier, in my opinion.”

Antetokounmpo was able to leave Rocket Arena under his own power. The nine-time All-Star had 14 points on 6-of-10 (60%) shooting with five rebounds and four assists in 13 minutes in the first half.

Bucks Coach Doc Rivers Calls Injury Diagnosis Good News

Following an MRI on Antetokounmpo’s left groin on Tuesday, Rivers called the update “good news” during an interview with Bucks+ Audio’s “Courtside with Gale Klappa” podcast.

“I don’t know what grade it is, but I know it’s not a bad one, so that’s good news for us,” Rivers said. “But yet still, probably two weeks he’ll be out. And we’ll see. Hopefully less, but most likely in that area.”



In 13 games (all starts) of his 13th season, Antetokounmpo is averaging career highs of 31.2 points and 6.8 assists to go with 10.8 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 31.8 minutes per contest.

Per Basketball Reference, Antetokounmpo’s 36.4% usage rate ranked second in the NBA entering Monday and was his highest usage since the 2022-23 season.

Antetokounmpo was also ranked third in points (405), seventh in total rebounds (141), second in made field goals (156), and second in free throw attempts (132).

The Bucks fell to 8-7 after Monday’s loss at Cleveland. They host the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday to open a three-game homestand, then play the Detroit Pistons on Saturday and Portland Trail Blazers next Monday.