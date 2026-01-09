Giannis Firmly Denies Wanting a Trade

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo addressed swirling NBA trade talk with a clear message: he has no intention of asking for a trade. The two-time MVP spoke with The Athletic’s Sam Amick and insisted that a trade request “is not in my nature.” He also said that at no point would he publicly declare, “I want a trade.”

Giannis has been linked to other teams in rumors, especially after the Bucks struggled early this season. Still, he wants to stay and help Milwaukee improve. “I am not going anywhere,” he told Amick. “I am invested in this team.”

Focus on Winning, Not Leaving

The 31-year-old didn’t just dismiss trade speculation, he explained where his focus lies. Giannis said he wants to turn the team around, play good basketball, get healthy, and help his teammates win games. He pointed out the Bucks have won 4 of their last 6 games, and he sees room to climb in the Eastern Conference standings.

Even though anything can happen before the Feb. 5 trade deadline, he made clear that any change wouldn’t come from him. “You know, for me, right now, today, I am committed, not 100 percent, but one million percent to my teammates, to my craft, to this team, and to this city,” he said.

Giannis echoed the sentiment again when he reminded fans that he has never publicly expressed a desire to leave. He challenged listeners to point to any moment he showed he wanted out. “There’s never been an interview where I said that,” he stressed.

Bucks’ Season and Role of Rumors

The Bucks entered this season with high expectations after their 2021 NBA title run and multiple playoff appearances. They currently sit just outside the play-in picture, and early struggles fueled the rumors.

At times in the past, stories surfaced linking Giannis to teams like the New York Knicks or other contenders seeking a top star. However, Milwaukee officials reportedly declined those approaches, and negotiations never got serious.

Giannis’ loyalty remains strong despite the noise. He emphasized that only circumstances beyond his control — like front-office decisions — could move him. “I can only control what comes out of my mouth,” he said.

What It Means Going Forward

Giannis’ statements put a spotlight on his long-term commitment to the Bucks this season. He wants to help Milwaukee climb the standings and make a playoff push. For now, his message is simple: he’s focused on the present, not trade scenarios.

As the season progresses, the Bucks and their franchise star will aim to quiet speculation with their play. If Giannis keeps scoring at an MVP level and Milwaukee wins more games, trade talk may fade entirely. For now, he’s making it clear he intends to stay and compete in Milwaukee.