Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals secret to guarding Nikola Jokic after Bucks win

One of the most exciting games of the NBA regular season comes when two European giants such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic clash against each other. Many see this as the battle between The Greek Freak vs. The Joker, who are the former and the current league MVPs.

However, it was the Bucks superstar that defeated the Nuggets 121-112 last night, with 28 points, a season-high 19 rebounds, and 7 assists. Jokic? He posted 32 points (13-16 shooting), 14 rebounds, 10 assists, which meant his 27th triple-double of the season.

“To guard a player like that, it’s a team effort,” the Milwaukee forward shared about what it entails to beat the Denver big man. “I am not going to explain our game plan on him, but we were trying to be as physical as possible with him.”

Giannis further explained their strategy. “Starting with Brook (Lopez), but whenever he got to the paint, we tried to show bodies, have our hands up, crowd the paint as much as we can and just make him keep on making plays, keep on making decisions, which he’s one of the best decision makers in the league.

“But just gotta keep on making it tough on him and just give him give him different looks and hope by the end of the night you’re the one with the ‘W’ and not their team,” Antetokounmpo insisted.

The Greek international knows exactly how it feels like to be on the end of this defensive scheme. “I’ve said it. Nobody listens to me. Nobody listens to the Greek-Nigerian kid from Greece because he doesn’t know what he is talking about,” he said sarcastically.

Giannis finally added: “I’ve said anybody that plays FIBA basketball usually comes in the NBA season, and it’s easier for him. The spacing is easier for him. It’s more possession. It might be even less physical, to be honest with you.”