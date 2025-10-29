The Play That Started It All



Giannis Antetokounmpo’s latest highlight wasn’t just another powerful drive to the basket — it reignited one of basketball’s oldest debates. During the Milwaukee Bucks’ 121-111 win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday, Oct. 28, the two-time MVP appeared to take seven steps and just one dribble before scoring over Karl-Anthony Towns.

Live, few noticed anything unusual at Fiserv Forum. But when NBC showed the slow-motion replay, fans and analysts across social media began asking the same question: did Giannis travel?

“We could have played till we were 50 if we get that runway,” analyst Reggie Miller joked to Jamal Crawford as they replayed and counted the steps on air.

Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford can’t believe this isn’t a travel for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Mike Tirico explains the “gather” reasoning for why players can get away with it. 🏀 🎙️ #NBA pic.twitter.com/vwSfFFVWIH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 29, 2025

The Gather Rule Explained



Despite the viral attention, no whistle came on the play. NBC’s Mike Tirico explained that, under the NBA’s gather rule, the officials might have been correct.

According to the NBA rulebook, “the gather” begins when a player gains full control of the ball — either by holding it, stopping its movement, or cradling it against the body. Once that moment happens, the player is allowed two steps to stop, pass, or shoot.

For Antetokounmpo’s play, the second part of the rule applies because he was dribbling. Even though he appeared to take five steps after his lone dribble, the argument is that his “gather” didn’t start until his left hand came fully under the ball. From that point, he took two steps — the legal limit.

A Rule That Continues to Divide



Tirico defended the officials, saying, “The counting starts when he can’t dribble anymore, so that ball is laying on his hand, he can put it down one more time. Alright look, Reg, don’t look at me. I don’t write the rules. I just read them to you, pal.”

Miller wasn’t entirely convinced, replying with humor. “There’s going to be some kid in Oshkosh, Wisconsin now going to their local gym yelling, ‘I’m doing the gather!’” he said.

The Internet Reacts



Fans online had mixed reactions. Some accused the league of letting stars get away with travels, while others defended the move as a perfect example of how modern rules favor offensive creativity.

Whether it was a travel or not, Antetokounmpo finished with 37 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists — and gave everyone another viral moment to argue about.