Giannis Antetokounmpo To Undergo MRI On Left Groin Strain

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo left in the second quarter of Monday night’s 118-106 road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a left groin strain.

Bucks Ruled Out Giannis Antetokounmpo At Halftime

According to ESPN’s Jamal Collier, Bucks coach Doc Rivers said after the game that Antetokounmpo is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury.

“Didn’t look great, I can tell you that,” Rivers said. “We’ll know more tomorrow.”

Rivers said Antetokounmpo began favoring his groin as early as the first quarter and grabbed his left groin several times before he exited the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left groin strain) will not return to tonight’s game. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 18, 2025



With 3:03 remaining in the second quarter, Antetokounmpo hobbled up the court on defense before committing a foul and heading toward Milwaukee’s locker room. He was ruled out after halftime.

“He grabbed it in the first quarter, and I asked him and he said it was fine,” Rivers said. “Then, I think, he grabbed it again, and he said it was fine. Then, the third time is when it happened, but I think it happened earlier, in my opinion.”

Antetokounmpo, who turns 31 in December, exited Rocket Arena under his own power. The two-time MVP had 14 points on 6-of-10 (60%) shooting with five rebounds and four assists in 13 minutes in the first half.

Milwaukee Has Suffered Back-To-Back Losses

Meanwhile, the Bucks dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season after they were outscored 59-49 and finished just 38.6% shooting in the second half without Antetokounmpo.

Rivers is expecting the former first-round pick to miss some time.

“We got some work to do,” Rivers said. “There’s always a silver lining. … I don’t know what it is. It doesn’t look good right now. If we got [Kevin Porter Jr.] out and Giannis out, that’s not great for our team, but we’re going to either find somebody or find something to run that will pay dividends later. And that’s the stretch that we’re about to go through. We’ll be ready.”

In 13 games (all starts) of his 13th campaign, Antetokounmpo is averaging career highs of 31.2 points and 6.8 assists to go with 10.8 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 31.8 minutes per contest.

Per Basketball Reference, Antetokounmpo’s 36.4% usage rate ranked second in the NBA entering Monday and was his highest usage since the 2022-23 season.

Antetokounmpo also ranks third in points (405), seventh in total rebounds (141), second in made field goals (156), and second in free throw attempts (132).

Milwaukee fell to 8-7 after Monday’s loss at Cleveland.