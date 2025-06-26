Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors: All-Star Remains ‘Open-Minded’ About Leaving Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly has yet to ask for a trade this offseason, but the two-time MVP still remains “open-minded” about leaving the team, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo is open-minded and considering other options outside of Milwaukee. He has not requested a trade yet, but he remains open-minded from my understanding,” Charania said while on The Stephen A. Smith Show.

“The Bucks, for their part, they’re fully operating like Giannis Antetokounmpo will be back. That’s their messaging to other teams, to free agents when they’re going to go out and sell other free agents come July 1 and sell their own free agents.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo To Begin Three-Year, $175.36 Million Deal

Charania’s initial report came weeks before NBA insider Jake Fischer reported during a Bleacher Report live stream that “there is not a lot of belief right now at this juncture” about a trade request happening since Antetokounmpo is set to begin a three-year, $175.36 million contract.

“If there is a decision, a formal decision made to shut or open the door on trade conversations for Giannis this summer, that it would likely happen closer to the end of June and when the offseason really, really begins,” Fischer said.

Even though Antetokounmpo remains under contract through 2027-28, he can become a free agent in the 2027 offseason if he declines his $62.8 million player option.

That could potentially happen if the Bucks struggle to remain competitive. When and if he decides to opt out, Antetokounmpo will be 32 years old in the summer of 2027.

“One thing about Giannis is that he always plays things close to the vest,” Charania added. “The moment he feels like in Milwaukee they’re not competing for a championship, he’s going to look around. He has said that on the record.”

Knicks Are Favorites To Acquire Antetokounmpo

If Giannis does ask for a trade this offseason, the New York Knicks are the betting favorites to land the Greek Freak, followed by the Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Miami Heat.

“I think you have to look at the teams that could make a trade for Giannis that the Bucks would accept, and on the other side of the trade, would have a contending team,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said last month.

“So, Boston would be on that list, I would agree… I think New York would be on that list. There are some difficulties when you talk about aprons, and second-apron teams trying to make trades, and that’s a reality.”