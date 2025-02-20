Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors have been well and truly put to bed for the moment, after the man himself made it clear he will never ask to leave the Bucks.

Giannis Anteokounmpo Trade Rumors Rubbished as He Pledges Allegiance to Milwaukee

When you are as desirable as Giannis Antetokounmpo is, the trade rumor mill scarcely lets up.

There had been suggestions that Giannis may be being lined up by the Brooklyn Nets in an ambitious swoop as they ramp up efforts to acquire All Star talent, while the man himself admitted no player is safe from being traded before the deadline following Luka Doncic’s blockbuster switch to the Lakers.

For now, the Milwaukee Bucks has an era-defining player who continues to keep them ticking along in pursuit of only their third ever NBA championship – the second and most recent of which Finals MVP Giannis was central to in 2021.

Fortunately for Milwaukee, it appears Giannis is intent on committing the rest of his career to the franchise – so long as they don’t trade him away themselves.

Speaking to Eurohoops, the 30-year-old suggested that the only way he can see himself leaving is if the Bucks force him out.

“I don’t think that I would ever text (and ask for a trade), I am not this kind of guy, they would have to kick me out,” he said.

In a world full of darkness, Giannis is the light One of the greatest human beings ever and he plays for the Bucks and he is never going to leave us My heart is very full right now https://t.co/vPAl2NuWQz pic.twitter.com/O1vOuJKXQn — Paul Henning (@brewcitypaul) February 19, 2025



The Eurohoops hosts later joked with Giannis, prompting him with a scenario in which he is unexpectedly traded to the Detroit Pistons.

In typically whimsical fashion, he had a suitably cheeky retort.

“At least Luka went from Dallas to L.A., why you are sending me to Detroit?”

Although Doncic’s trade to the Lakers could not have been foreseen by anyone, it appears inconceivable that Giannis would be squeezed out by the Bucks.

There is certainly an argument to be had that he is the franchise’s greatest ever player given he leads in overall points, and picked up as many NBA titles as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did.

His loyalty knows no bounds it seems, even with the core of his 2021 title-winning supporting cast – including Kyle Kuzma Damian Lillard – moving on to fresh pastures.

Antetokounmpo continues to post eye-watering numbers as he enters his 30’s, averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists this season as the Bucks keep themselves in contention.

According to NBA sportsbooks, Milwaukee are sitting at around +2800 to lift a third NBA championship this year.