Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors: Bucks Star Could Be Dealt In Late Summer

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported in May that while Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has yet to ask for a trade, the two-time MVP still remains “open-minded” about leaving the team.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo is open-minded and considering other options outside of Milwaukee. He has not requested a trade yet, but he remains open-minded from my understanding,” Charania said recently while on The Stephen A. Smith Show.

“The Bucks, for their part, they’re fully operating like Giannis Antetokounmpo will be back. That’s their messaging to other teams, to free agents when they’re going to go out and sell other free agents come July 1 and sell their own free agents.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo Might Request Trade As Late As September

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported on NBA Today that Antetokounmpo might not decide whether to request a trade until as late as September.

“My sense is, just from conversations around the league, I don’t think anything will be decided on his end until August, September,” Shelburne said. “Whether he goes or stays, that kind of decision doesn’t come until late in the summer.”

Antetokounmpo, who turns 31 in December, “is closely observing” Milwaukee’s offseason moves to determine if the Bucks will be able to field a championship-caliber roster.

Charania noted that Milwaukee re-signing Bobby Portis was a “big step” and that Portis “is one player that [Antetokounmpo] definitely wanted to see back with him.”

The Bucks also added former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner on a four-year, $107 million contract. However, they had to waive-and-stretch star guard Damian Lillard in order to free up cap space.

Antetokounmpo Unhappy With Bucks For Waiving Lillard

Retaining Portis and signing Turner were solid moves for Milwaukee, but dropping Lillard has left more questions than answers. This also came after Lillard suffered a torn Achilles in the playoffs.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Antetokounmpo “is not pleased” with that decision. In 58 games (all starts) last season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists.

Meanwhile, in 67 games (all starts) with the Bucks last season, Giannis averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 34.2 minutes per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field.

Per Basketball Reference, Antetokounmpo led the NBA in field goals per game (11.8), 2-point field goals (779), 2-point field goals per game (11.6), free throw attempts (707), and free throw attempts per game (10.6).

Although Antetokounmpo remains under contract through 2027-28, he can become a free agent in the 2027 offseason if he declines his $62.8 million player option.

If Giannis does ask for a trade later this summer, the New York Knicks are the betting favorites to land the 2021 Finals MVP, followed by the Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Miami Heat.