Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors: Bucks Star Expected To Stay In Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been at the front and center of trade talks ever since ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the two-time MVP was “open-minded” about leaving Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors Likely False

The trade rumors might have been BS all along, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer. Initial optimism from league executives about Antetokounmpo asking for a trade might have just been “skepticism.”

Fischer reported during a Bleacher Report live stream that “there is not a lot of belief right now at this juncture” about a trade request happening, as Antetokounmpo is set to begin a three-year, $175.36 million contract.

“If there is a decision, a formal decision made to shut or open the door on trade conversations for Giannis this summer, that it would likely happen closer to the end of June and when the offseason really, really begins,” Fischer said.

Antetokounmpo Hints At Possible Return On X

Antetokounmpo also posted a cryptic message on X hinting at a potential return, while showing the most combined points, rebounds, and assists per game in the NBA Finals.

The Greek Freak was at the top of the list at 53.3, followed by Nikola Jokic (51.4) and Rick Barry (47.2).

One thing is for certain: Milwaukee wants Antetokounmpo back.

Keeping Antetokounmpo Remains Milwaukee’s Top Priority

Antetokounmpo makes life easier on general manager Jon Horst, so the Bucks must do everything possible to extend their championship window with the 2021 NBA Finals MVP.

“It’s still the awesome responsibility to try to take this franchise and maximize the window that we have now as best we can and what we think gives us the best chance to win, and figure out how to continue winning going forward,” Horst said after trading for Kuzma in February.

Per Spotrac, Antetokounmpo remains under contract through 2027-28, but he can become a free agent in the 2027 offseason if he declines his $62.8 million player option.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Kyle Kuzma will earn $130 million of the Bucks’ $164 million in payroll next season.