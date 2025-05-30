Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors: Celtics Emerge As Landing Spot

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is rumored to leave the Badger State this offseason, and one Eastern Conference rival has emerged as a potential trade suitor: the Boston Celtics.

Celtics Could Pair Jayson Tatum With Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ever since Jayson Tatum suffered his Achilles injury during the NBA playoffs, the rumor mill has primarily focused on Celtics players Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jaylen Brown.

But there hasn’t been much talk about who Boston plans to target this summer. The team is in dire need of a young All-Star big man and frontcourt depth to compete with teams like the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

In a May 29 episode of ESPN’s “Get Up,” NBA insider Brian Windhorst mentioned the Celtics as one of the most logical landing spots in a blockbuster trade for Antetokounmpo.

“I think you have to look at the teams that could make a trade for Giannis that the Bucks would accept and at the other side of the trade would have a contending team,” Windhorst said.

“So, Boston would be on that list. I think New York would be on that list. There’s some difficulties when you talk about aprons and second apron teams trying to make trades, and that’s a reality. But there are some teams in the Eastern Conference you could construct an ability to get this done.”

Boston Could Trade Jaylen Brown For Antetokounmpo

For Antetokounmpo to ask Milwaukee’s front office for a trade, his preferred team would have to already be a playoff contender since the Bucks were this season.

Per Spotrac, the nine-time All-Star is projected to earn an estimated $54.12 million in 2025-26 and $58.45 million in 2026-27. His deal also includes a $62.78 million player option for 2027-28.

More importantly, any move for Antetokounmpo would likely entail Boston trading away Brown. His five-year, $285.39 million contract would be the most logical in terms of salary matching.

In addition to moving Brown, the Celtics could even add Holiday in a potential trade package. Holiday’s return to Milwaukee would help give the team a defensive boost under coach Doc Rivers.

Although the Celtics will probably not get involved in the Giannis sweepstakes at this time, perhaps they should be the odds-on favorite to land the two-time MVP due to their roster depth.