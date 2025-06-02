Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors: Raptors Could Make ‘Attractive Offer’

There is mutual interest between Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Toronto Raptors, according to Doug Smith of The Toronto Star.

The 30-year-old Antetokounmpo has spent his entire 12-year NBA career with Milwaukee. However, the Bucks have failed to reach the conference finals since winning their second championship in 2021.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Raptors Have Mutual Interest

Toronto would provide a change in scenery for the two-time MVP while staying put in the Eastern Conference, and the Raptors are prepared to make the Bucks an offer they can’t refuse.

“[I] think the Raptors are uniquely placed to make an attractive offer that won’t ruin their franchise or roster,” Smith wrote. “I would make the case that a logjam at the wings makes them deep enough that if they had to pay even two out of Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji, Ja’Kobe Walter, RJ Barrett, Jonathan Mogbo would still leave enough to fill out a pretty good team with promising young players still developing.”

ESPN’s Shams Charania previously reported Antetokounmpo was “open-minded” about leaving the Bucks for the “first time in his career” following Milwaukee’s first-round exit in the 2025 playoffs.

He’s reportedly interested in Toronto.

Antetokounmpo Will Earn Roughly $54.12 Million Next Season

Per Spotrac, Antetokounmpo is also set to begin a three-year, $175.36 million contract next season. The nine-time All-Star is slated to make an estimated $54.12 million in 2025-26. His deal also includes a $62.78 million player option for 2027-28.

The Raptors have never been a top free agency destination, and without cap space or the flexibility to use even a midlevel exception, they are not in the best position to make a blockbuster trade this summer.

In addition to having control over all of their future first-round picks, the Raptors could even make a trade package that includes Dick, Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley. Toronto holds the No. 9 overall selection for this year’s draft as well.

Raptors To Move On From Chris Boucher?

Although Chris Boucher had one of the most efficient seasons of his career, the 32-year-old veteran wing will likely be forced out by Toronto in order to accommodate a multi-year deal like Antetokounmpo’s.

While Boucher is a durable second-unit piece, Toronto is up against the luxury tax. It’s bad news for the reserve player who averaged 10 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 17.2 minutes in 50 games off the bench this season.

“He probably belongs on a contending team,” wrote ESPN’s Kevin Pelton, “but Boucher, who went to high school in Quebec, is at home with the Raptors as the lone remaining player from the 2019 title team.”

That’s assuming the Raptors are able to add a superstar player this offseason.