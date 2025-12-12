Trade rumors around Giannis Antetokounmpo have intensified as the Bucks struggle early in the 2025–26 season. With the trade deadline approaching on February 5, multiple league insiders report that Giannis has a clear set of preferred markets if Milwaukee explores major offers. New York remains at the top of that list, while Miami sits close behind as a strong alternative.

Giannis has not demanded a trade, but the league’s chatter points to specific destinations that align with his interests. These reports describe the New York Knicks as his “Plan A,” mainly due to their market size, brand power, and hunger for a franchise-changing superstar.

Knicks Still Primary Target

New York’s advantages are obvious. The city offers the biggest media spotlight in basketball, and the Knicks have the assets to pursue a blockbuster move. Executives around the league believe Giannis likes the idea of competing in a massive market and leading a team with championship ambitions.

The Knicks’ recent push to upgrade their roster supports that appeal. Their combination of young players, draft capital, and financial flexibility keeps them at the center of conversations involving elite players. While the Brooklyn Nets have also been mentioned in speculation, New York appears far more prepared to make a serious offer if Milwaukee opens that door.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (29 points, 12-15 from the floor) surpassed 21,000 career regular season points in Milwaukee’s W tonight! Antetokounmpo (30y, 358d) becomes the sixth-youngest player to reach that total 👏💯 pic.twitter.com/lVVg7F2YCO — NBA (@NBA) November 30, 2025

Miami Viewed as Strong Secondary Option

If New York cannot secure him or if Giannis shifts his priorities, the Miami Heat emerge as his most realistic secondary option. Reports highlight Miami’s strong organizational culture, playoff pedigree, and reputation for maximizing star talent. Those qualities fit Giannis’ competitive mindset and his commitment to conditioning and two-way impact.

Miami has a long track record of attracting and developing star players. Its leadership has maintained a clear goal of staying competitive, which adds to the franchise’s appeal for a superstar who wants to win immediately.

Other Big Cities Remain Tangential Interests

Beyond New York and Miami, speculation has tied Giannis to other major-market teams. Los Angeles franchises, Chicago, and even Houston have been referenced as possible fits if broader league dynamics shift. These scenarios remain less concrete but reflect his interest in markets with global visibility and strong off-court opportunities.

Giannis remains under contract with Milwaukee through the 2026–27 season, with a player option afterward. His future will depend on how the Bucks perform and whether the team convinces him it can still contend at the highest level.