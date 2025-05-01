After the Pacers eliminated the Bucks from the NBA Playoffs with a tight 119-118 victory in Game 5, Giannis Antetokounmpo got into a heated confrontation with Tyrese Haliburton‘s father, which the European star later called a “disrespectful” exchange on the floor.

The Indiana squad was celebrating after point guard dropped in a go-ahead layup with only 1.3 seconds to left until overtime’s final buzzer. According to the Milwaukee forward, Tyrese’s dad John, waved a towel as he walked towards him, while being sweared at.

“I believe in being humble in victory,” Giannis shared postgame, as his team had been eliminated from contention. “A lot of people out there that are like, no, when you win the game, you talk s— and it’s a green light for you to be disrespectful towards somebody else. I disagree.”

Even though the former league MVP lingered for quite a while after the sudden defeat, he did deserve more respect from his rivals. Antetokounmpo had posted a triple-double of 30 points, 20 rebounds and 13 assists, and never seemed to mock the home team throughout Tuesday’s clash.

The Bucks star was face-to-face with John until they were finally pulled apart by team security.”Losing the game, emotions run high,” he expressed. “Having a fan — which at the moment I thought it was a fan, but then I realized it was Tyrese’s dad. Which I love Tyrese. I think he’s a great competitor.

Giannis then added: “His dad coming on the floor and showing me his son — a towel with his face on [it], [saying] ‘This is what we do. We do this.’ I feel like that’s very, very disrespectful.”

Even Haliburton himself addressed the awkward situation, but wasn’t too happy about his father’ antics. “I don’t agree with what transpired there from him,” he said. “Basketball is basketball and let’s keep it on the court. I think he just got excited, saw his son make a game winner and came on the court, but we had a conversation.”