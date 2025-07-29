Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has quickly emerged as one of the brightest young talents in the NBA. After leading the Timberwolves to back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances and finishing the 2023–24 season as the league leader in made three-pointers, expectations around the 22-year-old guard have never been higher. However, former NBA guard Gilbert Arenas believes Edwards still has one major weakness to address.

Speaking on a recent podcast, Arenas said, “He do have an Achilles heel… Every time he gets poppin, he sticks his head out there. You gotta get that outside noise under control.” Arenas, who had his own share of headline-making moments during his playing career, suggested that Edwards’ tendency to engage with media narratives and trash talk could prove detrimental in the long run.

Anthony Edwards’ biggest achilles heel is the outside noise 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/iEDt85CpTD — Gil’s Arena (@GilsArenaShow) July 28, 2025

Kenyon Martin, a former NBA All-Star, echoed Arenas’ sentiments, warning that Edwards’ outspoken nature could become even more pronounced if he were to win an NBA title. Edwards has shown he’s never one to shy away from the spotlight, whether through his on-court bravado or off-court headlines. In 2023, he made news when it was reported he paid over $1 million upfront in child support, a rare move that generated both support and scrutiny.

Most career 40-point games among active players under 24 years old: 19 – Anthony Edwards

9 – Cam Thomas

9 – Jalen Green

6 – Paolo Banchero

6 – Tyrese Maxey

4 – Wemby

4 – Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/EDZppzcdwX — The Lead (@TheLeadSM) July 25, 2025

Despite the noise, Edwards continues to shine on the court. He begins the second year of his five-year, $244 million contract with Minnesota next season. The Timberwolves, under new ownership, have doubled down on their commitment to winning, retaining key players like Julius Randle and Naz Reid, though they lost Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Atlanta Hawks.

As Minnesota looks to build on consecutive deep playoff runs, the focus now shifts to whether Edwards can evolve not just as a player, but as a franchise leader. With talent and drive already established, maintaining discipline amid rising fame may be the next hurdle in his path to superstardom.