Gilgeous-Alexander Gives Thunder Teammates Luxurious Gift Basket For MVP Win

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander provided his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates with a luxurious gift basket to celebrate his MVP award win. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news.

This was the first time in his career that Gilgeous-Alexander has won the award. Based on the the items in the gift basket, you can be assured his teammates will be more than happy to see him win it again in the future.

The gift basket included a Rolex watch, iPhone, the latest Beats by Dre headphones, and custom embroidered Canada Goose jackets. The embroidery includes the Thunder’s 68-14 record to commemorate the incredible season.

Each of his teammates from starter to the end of the roster received this gift basket estimated to be worth $10,000.

Gilgeous-Alexander won the Michael Jordan trophy after leading the league in scoring with 32.7 points per game. He also added 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and a block per game. He shot 51.9 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from three, and 89.8 percent at the free-throw line.

The Thunder are currently in the Western Conference Finals facing the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Gilgeous-Alexander Gives Great MVP Speech

Speaking after being announced as the league’s MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander gave an extremely touching speech.

He started by thanking his teammates and called them his family and brothers. There was thanks to the organization and staff who make their lives as players that much better.

As expected, he thanked his friends from Canada who he’s grown up with and works with during the summer to get better. Then came his blood family, beginning with his brother and then moving on to his parents. The most touching part of his speech came when he thanked his wife Hailey Summers.

“Hailey Summers, thank you for everything you are for me, for our son Ares,” Gilgeous-Alexander said as he started to tear up. “You were the first person to show me what love really meant, what sacrifice really meant… And I can’t wait to spend the rest of this journey called life with you.

“I wouldn’t be the man I am, I wouldn’t be the player I am, the father I am without you. Thank you for that. Thank you everybody.”