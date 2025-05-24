Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic, Antetokounmpo Lead All-NBA Teams

All-NBA teams were named on Friday night and the First Team had no surprises.

In fact, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jayson Tatum all earned unanimous selections. Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell made the cut as well, earning 61 First Team votes.

Antetokounmpo has now earned seven straight All-NBA First Team selections, the longest active streak.This is the first time Mitchell has made the First Team, having made the Second Team in 2022-23.

Leading the Second Team are Anthony Edwards and LeBron James. They were the only other two players to earn double-digit First Team votes. They are followed by Steph Curry, Evan Mobley, and Jalen Brunson.

It is a record-extending 21st All-NBA selection for James, having made an All-NBA appearance every season since 2004-05.

The Third Team includes Cade Cunningham, Karl-Anthony Towns, Tyrese Haliburton, Jalen Williams and James Harden.

Mobley, Cunningham and Williams have been selected to an All-NBA team for the first time in their careers. This is the first time Harden has made an All-NBA team since the 2019-20 season.

Both Alperen Sengun and Jaren Jackson Jr. were near misses, receiving 58 and 55 points, respectively. Harden received 68 points and was the last member of the Third Team to make the cut.

A global media panel of 100 voters selected the 2024-25 Kia All-NBA Team. Voters selected five players for the First Team, five players for the Second Team and five players for the Third Team at any position. Complete voting results ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1UMJIEWiOy — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 23, 2025

Any All-NBA Controversy?

There has been some debate if James was truly deserving of making the Second Team ahead of Towns.

Having been acquired by the Knicks over the summer, Towns averaged 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and a steal in 72 games. He shot 52.6 percent from the field including 42 percent from three-point range.

James, meanwhile, averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and a steal. He shot 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three in 70 games.

Beyond that, it’s worth remembering the players who were ineligible because they didn’t play enough games.

With the 65-game minimum criteria, Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and Victor Wembanyama are among those who were automatically out of the mix.

All of them had numbers that would have fallen in line with receiving consideration for an All-NBA selection.