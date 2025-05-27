Gilgeous-Alexander Takes Free Throw Merchant Label As Compliment

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a resounding, well thought out response when asked what he made of being called a “free throw merchant.”

Recently crowned the league’s MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander has faced some backlash from fans online for what they consider to be “foul baiting.” They believe that Gilgeous-Alexander tricks referees into calling phantom fouls and that he wouldn’t be as effective without them.

The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar was fresh off delivering a masterclass with 40 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists in a tense 128-126 Game 4 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He shot 12-of-14 at the free-throw line.

“The way I see it is fans are gonna do whatever they can do to help their team win and knock me off my game being the head of the snake of our team,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “That’s their job, that’s what creates home court advantage. That’s what creates a fan base, that’s what creates energy in the building. They want the Timberwolves to win, they don’t want them to lose. So, I expect nothing else.

“In terms of the label, I don’t care, I never cared. I’ve said this before, I’ve shot more free throws in a season than I did this season. I think, because we’re on the top of everyone’s radar it’s a little bit more noticeable and now people care about it. I kinda see it as a compliment.”

The Thunder will have an opportunity to close out the series in Game 5 on Wednesday at home.

“I don’t care. I never cared.” –SGA on being labeled a “free throw merchant” pic.twitter.com/GOONH24JQY — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 27, 2025

Gilgeous-Alexander’s Historical Context Tells A Story

Statistically, Gilgeous-Alexander ranks 23rd in free throw attempts among players who’ve averaged at least 30 points per game since 2005. He’s 10th in free throw attempts among the last 20 MVP winners.

NBA statistician Tom Haberstroh noted that Gilgeous-Alexander had 110 free throw attempts after 12 games. After 12 playoff games, there were 405 other players in league history who had attempted more free throws.

It isn’t abnormal for star players to receive 50-50 calls. Yes, every now and again there will be certain calls that are puzzling. There’s nothing new about that, either. This is a clear case of missing the forest for the trees, though.

What’s abundantly clear is that Gilgeous-Alexander has a combination of speed and power that is amplified by being as slithery as they come. He can start, stop, and start again and burst with power each time. It’s so difficult for defenders to keep pace and that’s where those advantages to eventually draw a foul emerge.

Speaking on NBA TV last week, former NBA champion Brendan Haywood addressed the issue quite well.

“He lives in the mid-range, he’s not out here settling for 15 threes,” Haywood said. “He puts pressure on the defense constantly. I just hate the fact that he has played so great this year and on so many different networks we’re talking about the fouls… We should be talking about the mid-range game, the footwork, the dedication to excellence and greatness.

“The growth of his game, it’s like we get tired of talking about the positives.”