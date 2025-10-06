NBA

Golden State could make Jonathan Kuminga available for trade on January 15

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated2 hours ago on October 06, 2025

Jonathan Kuminga Warriors pic

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, the Warriors have signed Jonathan Kuminga. It’s a two-year, $46.8 million deal with a $24.3 million team-option in 2026-27. Kuminga is set to make $22.5 million for the upcoming season. 

Despite signing a two-year deal, this contract was intentional by the Warriors. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Golden State could make Jonahan Kuminga available for trade. Fischer noted that Kuminga will be eligible for trades as soon as Janurary 15. The 2025-26 NBA trade deadline is Wednesday, February 5, at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Jonathan Kuminga is a likely trade candidate for the Warriors next season

In the 2021 NBA draft, the Warriors used the 7th overall pick to select Jonathan Kuminga. Over four seasons, he’s appeared in 258 games and made 84 starts. His 47 games played and 10 starts in 2024-25 were a career low for Kuminga. This offseason, the 23-year-old was in contract negotiations with the Warriors. However, those talks were very one-sided. The Golden State Warriors were unwilling to give Jonathan Kuminga a massive contract extension. They were persistent in their negotiations with the former top-10 pick.

The Warriors were willing to sign Kuminga to a two-year, $46.8 million deal. However, they wanted the second year of that contract to be a team option. Additionally, Kuminga would have to waive his  One-Year Bird trade veto. Eventually, Kuminga chose to sign that two-year contract and waive his right not to be traded during the 2025-26 season, exactly what the Warriors wanted.

Recently, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Warriors are expected to make Jonathan Kuminga available for trade on Janurary 15. Several teams have been in contact with the Warriors about the young forward. Golden State hasn’t budged just yet, but that could all change during the upcoming season. The Kings reportedly offered Malik Monk and a protected 2030 first-round pick, but the Warriors were not interested at the time.

It could be a different story in the 2025-26 season. Kuminga waived his no-trade clause and is on a smaller, two-year, $46.8 million deal. That’s a contract team’s would be willing to take on in a potential trade. Over the offseason, Jonathan Kuminga’s relationship with the Warriors’ front office was bumpy. Kuminga felt he was worth more money, and the Warriors did not view him that way. Barring a significant change, expect Jonathan Kuminga to be traded in 2025-26.