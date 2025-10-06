Golden State could make Jonathan Kuminga available for trade on January 15

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, the Warriors have signed Jonathan Kuminga. It’s a two-year, $46.8 million deal with a $24.3 million team-option in 2026-27. Kuminga is set to make $22.5 million for the upcoming season.

Despite signing a two-year deal, this contract was intentional by the Warriors. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Golden State could make Jonahan Kuminga available for trade. Fischer noted that Kuminga will be eligible for trades as soon as Janurary 15. The 2025-26 NBA trade deadline is Wednesday, February 5, at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Jonathan Kuminga is a likely trade candidate for the Warriors next season

Warriors Expected To Make Jonathan Kuminga Available For Trades On January 15; Relationship ‘Strained’ https://t.co/Fehmx0Nguc — RealGM (@RealGM) October 5, 2025

In the 2021 NBA draft, the Warriors used the 7th overall pick to select Jonathan Kuminga. Over four seasons, he’s appeared in 258 games and made 84 starts. His 47 games played and 10 starts in 2024-25 were a career low for Kuminga. This offseason, the 23-year-old was in contract negotiations with the Warriors. However, those talks were very one-sided. The Golden State Warriors were unwilling to give Jonathan Kuminga a massive contract extension. They were persistent in their negotiations with the former top-10 pick.

The Warriors were willing to sign Kuminga to a two-year, $46.8 million deal. However, they wanted the second year of that contract to be a team option. Additionally, Kuminga would have to waive his One-Year Bird trade veto. Eventually, Kuminga chose to sign that two-year contract and waive his right not to be traded during the 2025-26 season, exactly what the Warriors wanted.

The Warriors are expected to explore trade destinations for Jonathan Kuminga as soon as he becomes trade eligible on January 15th 👀 Where will he land? (via Shams) pic.twitter.com/goQTAEz5m6 — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) September 30, 2025

Recently, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Warriors are expected to make Jonathan Kuminga available for trade on Janurary 15. Several teams have been in contact with the Warriors about the young forward. Golden State hasn’t budged just yet, but that could all change during the upcoming season. The Kings reportedly offered Malik Monk and a protected 2030 first-round pick, but the Warriors were not interested at the time.

It could be a different story in the 2025-26 season. Kuminga waived his no-trade clause and is on a smaller, two-year, $46.8 million deal. That’s a contract team’s would be willing to take on in a potential trade. Over the offseason, Jonathan Kuminga’s relationship with the Warriors’ front office was bumpy. Kuminga felt he was worth more money, and the Warriors did not view him that way. Barring a significant change, expect Jonathan Kuminga to be traded in 2025-26.