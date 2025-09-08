Golden State is predicted to lose out on this former 6MOY in free agency

In less than 50 days, the 2025-26 NBA season will officially begin. It’s a fresh start for teams who did not achieve their goals in 2024-25. Ahead of the upcoming season, teams are still making additions to their roster.

According to league insiders, a free agent is on the market who has interest from multiple teams. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus noted the Timberwolves, Warriors, and Knicks are monitoring Malcolm Brogdon. However, Pincus believes Golden State is out of the running for Brogdon. He predicts the former Sixth Man of the Year will sign with the Timberwolves.

NBA writer @EricPincus predicts the Timberwolves to land Malcolm Brogdon. Pincus said: “Malcolm Brogdon is an experienced veteran guard who can defend and shoot, but he has struggled to stay healthy throughout much of his career,” This would be a W of a signing for sure. pic.twitter.com/BgQwTNYkFD — SleeperTimberwolves (@SleeperTWolves) September 2, 2025



It has been an extremely quiet offseason for Golden State. The team has been handcuffed waiting on Joanthan Kuminga to make a decision. That has restricted their ability to sign other players this offseason. Heading into the 2025-26 season, the Warriors have limited depth in the backcourt. Golden State has been linked to free agent Malcolm Brogdon this offseason. The Warriors are not the only team with interest in the 2022-23 Sixth Man of the Year.

During the 2024 offseason, Malcolm Brogdon was traded from the Trail Blazers to the Wizards. In 2024-25, he played in 24 games and made 13 starts for Washington. He suffered multiple injuries last year and missed significant time for the Wizards. Brogdon is an unrestricted free agent this offseason who remains unsigned.

Warriors, Knicks, and Timberwolves in a three-team tango for ex-Sixth Man Malcolm Brogdon’s strategic skills Warriors, Knicks, and Timberwolves in pursuit of Malcolm Brogdon’s skills Malcolm Brogdon, a former NBA Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the https://t.co/OLP6uPjpPZ pic.twitter.com/rUvxTSoVOX — M Sports (@MSports_all) August 30, 2025

There are reports that the Warriors have an interest in acquiring Malcolm Brogdon this offseason. However, NBA insider Eric Pincus predicts Brogdon will sign with a different team. Pincus said the Timberwolves will sign the 32-year-old this offseason. He detailed how Minnesota needs help at PG behind Mike Conley. Brogdon would be a solid backup behind Conley if he can stay healthy in 2025-26.

Availability has been an issue for Brogdon in three of his last four seasons. In 2022-23, Brogdon played in 67 of Boston’s 82 games and made zero starts. He won Brogdon Sixth Man of the Year. However, Brogdon played 39 or fewer games in three of his last four years in the NBA. Whoever signs the former second-round pick is taking a risk this offseason. There’s no guarentee the backup guard will be available the entire season.